SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold prices held steady on Friday, after optimism that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout helped the metal recover from a one-week low hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 51 cents to $1,727.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly rise after two weeks of straight losses.

* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,730.

* Hopes that Greece has finally done enough to secure a bailout on Monday helped buoy appetite in the euro and equities.

* Encouraging U.S. labour, manufacturing and housing data also helped boost sentiment in the financial markets.

* Industry group, the World Gold Council, believed that China's central bank made significant gold purchases in the final months of 2011, said the Financial Times, quoting a senior official at the group.

* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will renegotiate its contract with the Indonesian government to run Grasberg, the world's biggest gold mine and second-largest copper mine, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

* Spot silver was flat at $33.47, recovering from a three-week low of $32.64 hit in the previous session.

MARKET NEWS

* The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week.

* The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the yen lower across the board.

DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. CPI Jan 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1727.89 -0.51 -0.03 10.49 Spot Silver 33.47 0.01 +0.03 20.87 Spot Platinum 1628.74 9.25 +0.57 16.92 Spot Palladium 695.50 4.07 +0.59 6.59 COMEX GOLD APR2 1730.00 1.60 +0.09 10.42 1663 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.49 0.12 +0.36 19.97 1232 Euro/Dollar 1.3124 Dollar/Yen 78.90 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)