SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Gold prices climbed more
than half a percent on Monday, buoyed by easing from China's
central bank and hopes that Greece will seal a deal on the
bailout at a meeting with euro zone officials later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,733.29 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.
* U.S. gold rose half a percent to $1,735.20.
* Gold, along with riskier assets, was encouraged by easing
from China's central bank, which cut the required reserve ratio
over the weekend, boosting lending capacity.
* Optimism on a deal later in the day between Greece and
euro zone finace ministers on the second bailout for Greece also
helped buoy the sentiment.
* Money managers in gold futures and options reduced their
net long position in the week of Feb. 14, their first decline in
five weeks, as investors unwound some safe-haven bets due to
optimism surrounding the Greek debt crisis.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
* The yen fell to six-month lows on the greenback on Monday,
while commodity currencies jumped after China's central bank
joined other major counterparts globally in stimulating growth.
* U.S. crude futures rose to a fresh nine-month high on
Monday after Iran halted oil sales to Britain and France.
DATA/EVENTS
0745 France Business climate Feb
0900 Italy Industrial orders/sales Dec
1600 Eurogroup meeting
U.S. holiday
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1733.29 10.10 +0.59 10.84
Spot Silver 33.56 0.34 +1.02 21.20
Spot Platinum 1641.99 11.89 +0.73 17.87
Spot Palladium 691.47 -3.53 -0.51 5.97
COMEX GOLD APR2 1735.20 9.30 +0.54 10.75 4890
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.57 0.35 +1.05 20.24 1716
Euro/Dollar 1.3208
Dollar/Yen 79.65
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)