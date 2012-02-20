* Euro climbs on hopes for Greek bailout, China move
* European shares hit 7-month high, German bonds ease
* Coming up: Eurogroup meeting, 1600 GMT
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 20 Gold prices rose more than
half a percent on Monday as growing optimism that European
leaders will sign off on a rescue deal for Greece lifted the
euro, and after China's central bank further loosened monetary
policy.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,730.80 an ounce at
1019 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were up $6.70 an ounce at $1,732.60.
Gold prices are up 10.8 percent so far this year, benefiting
from a rebound in the euro and expectations that U.S. monetary
policy will remain loose, cutting the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion. But analysts say the appeal of
other investments could keep gold prices rangebound this year.
"The risks (in Europe) could dissipate modestly in the near
term. Certainly, in China, there is a growing acceptance that
the government will step in to support growth, and things look
like they're stronger than expected in the United States," said
Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner
"Globally, it looks like risk assets are being accumulated
by investors, and in that kind of environment, gold should
perform reasonably well," he added. "But I would argue it could
underperform some of the other metals, the base metals and the
white precious metals."
The euro rose 0.4 percent on Monday after China eased
monetary policy to stimulate growth and expectations mounted
that euro zone policymakers were set to approve Greece's
long-awaited second bailout, averting a messy default.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second
deal for Greece when they meet at 1600 GMT, a move they hope
will draw a line under months of turmoil that has shaken the
currency bloc.
"The market's attention is to remain fixated on developments
in the euro zone as finance ministers gather in Brussels to
finalise the details of the second bailout for Greece," said VTB
Capital in a note. "We see subdued action today as a positive
decision on Greece is pretty much priced in."
Other assets seen as higher risk rallied along with the
euro, with European equities reaching their highest in nearly
seven months and oil prices up more than $1 a barrel. Safe-haven
German government bonds slipped.
MONEY MANAGERS CUT GOLD LENGTH
Money managers in gold futures and options reduced their net
long position by about 6 percent in the week of Feb. 14, their
first decline in weeks, latest data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
"The decline in net speculative length affirms our view that
the aggressive moves at the end of January were largely as a
result of overexcitement after the Fed's dovish announcement
(that rates will stay low)," said Standard Bank in a note.
"Consequently, we remain cautious of gold's near-term
prospects, and would not be surprised to see further weakness
emerge this week."
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds tracked by
Reuters meanwhile rose by 115,730 ounces last week, a sixth
consecutive week of gains, to 70.3 million ounces.
In China, which is currently challenging India for the title
of world's top bullion consumer, the Shanghai Gold Exchange said
it will cut trading fees for several of its precious metals
contracts to reduce transaction costs, as it sought to keep its
fees competitive after a rival bourse cut margins last week.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.5
percent at $33.40 an ounce, while spot platinum was up
0.7 percent at $1,642 an ounce and spot palladium was
down 0.9 percent at $688.70 an ounce.
Platinum prices have climbed nearly 18 percent this year,
benefiting from supply concerns in major producer South Africa.
The South African miners' union said on Saturday Impala
Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer,
has agreed to re-instate all 17,200 workers who were dismissed
following an illegal strike.
The platinum/palladium ratio, or number of palladium ounces
needed to buy an ounce of platinum, held near its 2012 high of
2.4 on Monday as platinum continued to outperform.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Keiron Henderson)