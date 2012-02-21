SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Spot gold held steady
above $1,730 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors watch euro zone
finance ministers inch towards a deal to grant Greece a second
bailout to avoid a chaotic default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.74 an ounce
by 2358 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,734.60.
* Investors were still waiting for the outcome of the
Eurogroup finance ministers meeting, during which Greece hopes
to seal a second bailout to resolve Athens' immediate repayment
needs.
* The European Central Bank will lend nearly half a trillion
euros to banks at rock-bottom rates next week through its
three-year refinancing operation, despite signs institutions
already have adequate liquidity, Reuters polls showed on Monday.
* Germany's economy will shrug off a drop in economic
production late last year and get back to growth swiftly in
2012, buoyed by strong consumer demand, the country's central
bank said on Monday.
* The Shanghai Gold Exchange will cut trading fees for
several of its precious metals contracts to reduce transaction
costs, it said on Monday, a move seen aimed at keeping its fees
competitive after its rival bourse cut margins last week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged lower on Tuesday, off a one-week high hit
in the previous session, as euro zone finance ministers inched
towards granting an urgently needed bailout to Greece that would
help Athens avoid a messy default.
* Global shares gained on Monday as China's move to beef up
banking activity supported optimism for global growth and as
Greece moved near to securing a rescue package.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 EU EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting
1330 US Chicago Fed National activity index Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2358 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1732.74 -0.78 -0.04 10.80
Spot Silver 33.46 -0.10 -0.30 20.84
Spot Platinum 1640.99 1.17 +0.07 17.80
Spot Palladium 690.80 -0.98 -0.14 5.87
COMEX GOLD APR2 1734.60 8.70 +0.50 10.71 40412
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.50 0.28 +0.84 19.99 11162
Euro/Dollar 1.3202
Dollar/Yen 79.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)