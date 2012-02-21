SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Spot gold held steady above $1,730 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors watch euro zone finance ministers inch towards a deal to grant Greece a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.74 an ounce by 2358 GMT.

* U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,734.60.

* Investors were still waiting for the outcome of the Eurogroup finance ministers meeting, during which Greece hopes to seal a second bailout to resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs.

* The European Central Bank will lend nearly half a trillion euros to banks at rock-bottom rates next week through its three-year refinancing operation, despite signs institutions already have adequate liquidity, Reuters polls showed on Monday.

* Germany's economy will shrug off a drop in economic production late last year and get back to growth swiftly in 2012, buoyed by strong consumer demand, the country's central bank said on Monday.

* The Shanghai Gold Exchange will cut trading fees for several of its precious metals contracts to reduce transaction costs, it said on Monday, a move seen aimed at keeping its fees competitive after its rival bourse cut margins last week.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro edged lower on Tuesday, off a one-week high hit in the previous session, as euro zone finance ministers inched towards granting an urgently needed bailout to Greece that would help Athens avoid a messy default.

* Global shares gained on Monday as China's move to beef up banking activity supported optimism for global growth and as Greece moved near to securing a rescue package.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 EU EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting 1330 US Chicago Fed National activity index Jan

PRICES

Precious metals prices 2358 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1732.74 -0.78 -0.04 10.80 Spot Silver 33.46 -0.10 -0.30 20.84 Spot Platinum 1640.99 1.17 +0.07 17.80 Spot Palladium 690.80 -0.98 -0.14 5.87 COMEX GOLD APR2 1734.60 8.70 +0.50 10.71 40412 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.50 0.28 +0.84 19.99 11162 Euro/Dollar 1.3202 Dollar/Yen 79.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)