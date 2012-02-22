SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Gold held steady on Wednesday near its highest level in more than two weeks, taking a breather after the Greece bailout deal fuelled a rally in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,759.84 an ounce in early trade, before paring some gains to $1,756.81 an ounce by 0028 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the previous close.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,758.70.

* $1,760 has been the top of a range in which gold prices have seesawed since late January, and is considered a key resistance level.

* Gold prices rallied more than 1 percent on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece, which sent the euro to its highest in nearly two weeks and depressed the dollar index.

* The euphoria across asset classes after the Greek deal faded rapidly, as concerns about implemention of unpopular reforms in Greece resurfaced.

* Investors will be watching China's HSBC flash manufacturing activity survey. A strong reading would help underpin the risk appetite.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.

* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and implementation risks.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Feb 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Feb 2012 1130 India M3 Money Supply 40961 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Feb 2012

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1756.81 -2.18 -0.12 12.34 Spot Silver 34.24 -0.05 -0.15 23.65 Spot Platinum 1686.74 2.75 +0.16 21.09 Spot Palladium 706.50 -1.22 -0.17 8.28 COMEX GOLD APR2 1758.70 0.20 +0.01 12.25 3368 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.26 -0.17 -0.49 22.73 390 Euro/Dollar 1.3232 Dollar/Yen 79.82 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)