SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, hovering below a three-month high hit in the previous session when bullion rallied 1 percent on technical buying, while high oil prices also lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched down $1.60 to $1,774.19 an ounce by 0013 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,781.40. It pierced through a key resistance level at $1,765 on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,776, retracing from a three-month high of $1,783.4 hit on Wednesday.

* Gold diverged from the recent pattern of moving in tandem with riskier assets, rallying 1 percent on Wednesday while the global stock market eased on growth concerns after weak data from the euro zone and China.

* High oil prices helped buoy the sentiment in gold. Brent rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday on heightened tensions between the West and Iran, after U.N. inspectors sent to visit the country's nuclear installations declared their mission a failure.

* Spot platinum was little changed at $1,719.49 an ounce, just below a five-month high of $1,725.25 hit in the previous session during which prices surged on chart breakthrough and supply concerns.

* Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, has warned customers that its April platinum deliveries would be down about 50 percent due to labour problems at its Rustenburg mine.

* Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent gold imports by India, the world's biggest consumer, pushing shipments down by about 35 percent in value terms in 2012/13, a government panel said on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

* The yen nursed losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a 7-month low against the greenback, while sterling also struggled after minutes of the Bank of England February policy meeting were more dovish than expected.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 2012 0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Feb 2012 0900 Germany Ifo expectations Feb 2012 1500 U.S. New home sales Jan

PRICES Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1774.19 -1.60 -0.09 13.45 Spot Silver 34.29 0.02 +0.06 23.84 Spot Platinum 1719.49 -0.50 -0.03 23.44 Spot Palladium 720.00 1.12 +0.16 10.34 COMEX GOLD APR2 1776.00 4.70 +0.27 13.35 1805 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.28 0.03 +0.08 22.80 1021 Euro/Dollar 1.3248 Dollar/Yen 80.21 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)