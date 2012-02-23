SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Gold prices were little
changed on Thursday, hovering below a three-month high hit in
the previous session when bullion rallied 1 percent on technical
buying, while high oil prices also lent support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down $1.60 to $1,774.19 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,781.40. It pierced
through a key resistance level at $1,765 on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,776, retracing
from a three-month high of $1,783.4 hit on Wednesday.
* Gold diverged from the recent pattern of moving in tandem
with riskier assets, rallying 1 percent on Wednesday while the
global stock market eased on growth concerns after weak data
from the euro zone and China.
* High oil prices helped buoy the sentiment in gold. Brent
rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday on heightened tensions
between the West and Iran, after U.N. inspectors sent to visit
the country's nuclear installations declared their mission a
failure.
* Spot platinum was little changed at $1,719.49 an
ounce, just below a five-month high of $1,725.25 hit in the
previous session during which prices surged on chart
breakthrough and supply concerns.
* Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, has warned customers that its April platinum
deliveries would be down about 50 percent due to labour problems
at its Rustenburg mine.
* Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent
gold imports by India, the world's biggest consumer, pushing
shipments down by about 35 percent in value terms in 2012/13, a
government panel said on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.
* The yen nursed losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed
a 7-month low against the greenback, while sterling also
struggled after minutes of the Bank of England February policy
meeting were more dovish than expected.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 2012
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Feb 2012
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Feb 2012
1500 U.S. New home sales Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1774.19 -1.60 -0.09 13.45
Spot Silver 34.29 0.02 +0.06 23.84
Spot Platinum 1719.49 -0.50 -0.03 23.44
Spot Palladium 720.00 1.12 +0.16 10.34
COMEX GOLD APR2 1776.00 4.70 +0.27 13.35 1805
COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.28 0.03 +0.08 22.80 1021
Euro/Dollar 1.3248
Dollar/Yen 80.21
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)