SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Gold held steady on Friday, after hitting a three-month high in the previous session on upbeat economic data from Germany and the United States, while high oil prices also helped underpin the sentiment.

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,777.81 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a more than 3 percent weekly rise, its strongest one-week gain in nearly a month.

* U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,779.50.

* Upbeat data from the United States and Germany helped lift the sentiment in the financial markets, pushing U.S. stocks to near a level unseen since before the global financial crisis and the euro to a 2-1/2-month high against the dollar on Thursday.

* But the European Commission warned that the euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in just three years and the wider European Union will stagnate.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings gained 1.209 tonnes to 1,282.796 tonnes by Feb. 23, the highest in more than two months.

* Brent crude hit a fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday among heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

* Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $35.28 after a hefty 3-percent rise in the previous session pushed prices to $35.59, a level unseen in nearly four months.

* Spot platinum was little changed at $1,718.24, off a five-month high of $1,731.50 hit in the previous session. The metal is headed for a weekly rise of more than 5 percent.

* Eyes are on the meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central banks this weekend, which will likely be dominated by discussion of the euro zone debt crisis.

* Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

* The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short positions.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GDP detailed yy Oct 2011 1455 US Thomson Reuters/UMich Feb consumer sentiment 1500 US New home sales Jan

Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1777.81 -1.98 -0.11 13.69 Spot Silver 35.28 -0.05 -0.14 27.41 Spot Platinum 1718.24 0.25 +0.01 23.35 Spot Palladium 712.97 -4.03 -0.56 9.27 COMEX GOLD APR2 1779.50 -6.80 -0.38 13.58 2657 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.31 -0.25 -0.69 26.49 366 Euro/Dollar 1.3366 Dollar/Yen 80.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)