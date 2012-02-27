* Gold market takes breather after rally last week, euro
drops
* Gold initially rises; ECB liquidity seen bullish
* Bullion fails to clear above technical resistance
* Coming up: U.S. January durable goods Tuesday
(Updates comment, market activity)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 Gold prices eased
on Monday, as a weaker euro and oil's retreat halted the metal's
attempt to test technical resistance at above $1,800 an ounce
following last week's sharp rally.
Bullion was pressured by lingering economic uncertainty
after leading economies told Europe over the weekend it must put
up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help
from the rest of the world.
The metal briefly rose in a tight range after data showed
euro-zone money supply grew 2.5 percent in January on an annual
basis. [ID:ID:nL5E8DR65O] The metal has risen 13 percent
year-to-date on expectations that monetary policy will remain
loose in key economies.
"The gold market may be straddled between tame physical
demand on the one hand and strong currency and investor
risk-related buying on the other," said James Steel, chief
commodity analyst at HSBC.
"Ultimately a bull market needs both in order to sustain a
long-term rally," Steel said.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,769.40 an
ounce by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT). Bullion rose 3 percent last
week for its largest weekly rise in four weeks.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$1.50 an ounce at $1,774.90, as trading volume was about 70
percent below its 30-day average.
The precious metal has struggled to hold above $1,780 an
ounce, an area of strong technical resistance near the highs in
early December. Gold retreated after briefly breaking above that
level last week.
Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Financial, said a new and
definitive longer-term technical buy signal will be triggered if
gold breaks above $1,810 an ounce.
On Monday, it remained under some pressure from losses in
other assets including the euro and crude oil, as investors
worried about oil's rally this month would start to hurt global
growth.
GOLD-EURO LINK UNCERTAIN
In recent months, better news on the euro zone debt crisis
has benefited gold, as the metal tended to rise along with the
euro on economic optimism.
However, analysts said the correlation between the two
remains patchy.
UBS in a note that the easing of correlations between gold
and the euro should help shield gold if a negative surprise
emerges from the euro zone in the near term.
Gold's initial losses fueled a demand recovery in major
consumer India, a price-sensitive market, on Monday, dealers
said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $35.42 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.3
percent at $1,703.24 an ounce, while spot palladium was
down 0.9 percent at $703.50 an ounce.
South Africa's Impala Platinum is to rehire
thousands of miners sacked for an illegal strike that has halted
production for more than a month at the world's biggest platinum
mine, a leading union said on Saturday.
The strike fueled a near 5 percent rally in platinum prices
last week, taking them to their highest since September at
$1,731.50.
3:06 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1774.90 -1.50 -0.1 1762.60 1781.00 121,637
US Silver MAR 35.524 0.186 0.5 35.045 35.625 57,577
US Plat APR 1714.30 -0.80 0.0 1693.00 1719.90 5,912
US Pall MAR 705.30 -5.45 -0.8 703.70 716.55 4,682
Gold 1769.50 -2.69 -0.2 1762.53 1779.11
Silver 35.420 0.070 0.2 35.080 35.610
Platinum 1703.24 -4.30 -0.3 1693.50 1714.00
Palladium 703.50 -6.50 -0.9 705.00 713.01
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 134,252 195,446 195,013 20.07 0.38
US Silver 111,892 54,297 46,306 30.55 -2.49
US Platinum 6,112 7,714 7,970 23.8 -3.01
US Palladium 10,964 4,674 4,449
(Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)