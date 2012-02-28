* ECB to launch second 3-year financing operation on Wed

* Spot gold may rise to $1,797/oz - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence, Feb; 1500 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Gold traded steady on Tuesday, trapped in a tight $4 range below $1,770, as a major cash injection action by the European Central Bank expected later this week supported sentiment.

Gold posted losses in the previous two sessions as the momentum fizzled after bullion hit a more than three-month high last week, during which a Greece bailout deal and expectations of more monetary easing from key economies inspired gold bugs.

European banks are expected to guzzle another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, after the funding operation late last year helped avert a credit crunch in the region.

"As long as central banks around the world lean towards further easing, gold will rise further, although $1,800 will be a key resistance level for the time being," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.

Li said gold could face short-term correction after the attempt to breach the $1,800 level failed, but $1,750 should provide firm support.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.15 an ounce by 0257 GMT. U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,769.70.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rise towards $1,797 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil prices dipped for a second straight session, snapping a recent surge that aided gold prices, while concerns over supply from the Middle East are expected to stem the slide.

Bullion prices have been supported by inflation concerns triggered by higher oil prices, but an analyst at INTL FCStone, Edward Meir, warned that rising crude could also hurt precious metals by nipping the fragile global recovery.

"The soaring cost of energy, while not necessarily being bearish for gold on the surface, has the potential to hurt the precious metals group should it start to destabilise other markets, like US equities," he said in a research note.

"Should US economy falter just as most other economies around the world are decelerating, equity markets could correct rather sharply, sending the dollar higher, and hurting commodities in the process."

In Asia's physical gold market, buying interest remained sluggish out of China, while some scrap flow continued in Southeast Asia, dealers said.

"If we stay on this level, there won't be much interest," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, adding that premiums on gold bars stood around $1-$1.50 an ounce above London prices.

Spot platinum lost 0.4 percent to $1,693.99 an ounce, on course for a fourth consecutive session of losses.

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent, illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices higher.

Precious metals prices 0257 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1768.15 1.66 +0.09 13.07 Spot Silver 35.39 0.03 +0.08 27.81 Spot Platinum 1693.99 -7.50 -0.44 21.61 Spot Palladium 701.00 -0.72 -0.10 7.43 COMEX GOLD APR2 1769.70 -5.20 -0.29 12.95 5930 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.40 -0.12 -0.35 26.81 2508 Euro/Dollar 1.3410 Dollar/Yen 80.22 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months