* ECB to launch second three-year financing operation
* Stocks, euro climb; confidence lifts gold prices
* Gold-silver ratio drops to four-month low
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 28 Gold prices rose towards
$1,775 an ounce in Europe on Tuesday, benefiting from gains in
the euro ahead of an expected injection of cheap money from the
European Central Bank this week, which is lifting appetite for
assets seen as higher risk.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,773.89 an ounce at
1025 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were
up $1.60 cents an ounce at $1,776.50.
The precious metal is up 13 percent so far this year,
boosted in part by gains in the euro and consequent weakness in
the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
The euro climbed to a three-month high against the
dollar ahead of an expected cash injection of 500 billion euros
from the ECB on Wednesday. This is seen as buying more time for
authorities to sort out the sovereign debt crisis.
Analysts say with much euro-positive news now largely priced
into the market, gold may struggle to rise significantly more.
"I think at this point in time, the markets are well aware
of what the ECB is going to do. I don't think it is likely to
act as a further catalyst for strengthening gold prices," said
Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner.
"In the near term, I'm more inclined to sell into this
strength," he said. "We've had a nice little recovery from very
attractive levels in the 1,600s, but at these levels, I think
we're due a bit of a pullback."
But gold benefited as other markets climbed ahead of the
refinancing operation. European stock markets rose, while
safe-haven German government bonds retreated.
Industrial metals like copper and nickel edged higher,
although crude oil slipped as investors worried about recent
gains hurting demand.
Gold rallied 3.3 percent to three-month highs last week, but
failed to maintain traction as they neared $1,790 an ounce.
"Gold may be entering a period of consolidation, we
believe," HSBC said in a note. "The inability of the market to
clear the November 8 high of $1,803 an ounce is leading to light
profit-taking."
PHYSICAL GOLD DEMAND SUFFERS
Rising prices weighed on physical demand from major
consumer, India, however. Gains in the rupee made the metal
nominally more attractive to local buyers, but rising spot
prices kept cost-sensitive buyers on the sidelines.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.6
percent at $35.56 an ounce. The grey metal is facing resistance
at $35.70, but a breach of this level could spark significant
fresh gains, analysts said.
The gold/silver ratio, or the number of silver ounces needed
to buy and ounce of gold, dropped below 50 for the first time
since late October as silver outperformed.
Holdings of the world's largest silver exchange-traded fund
rose 22.7 tonnes on Monday, and are up 109.8 tonnes since the
beginning of the year. In the same period of 2011, they fell
255.2 tonnes.
Elsewhere, spot platinum was up 0.3 percent at
$1,707.99 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.6
percent at $705.72 an ounce.
Platinum group metals prices have retreated from five-month
highs, although a strike in major producer South Africa
persisted. Impala Platinum, whose Rustenburg mine has been
affected by the action, says it has already lost 80,000 ounces
of platinum output to the stoppage.
"The situation is continuing to progress slowly... with the
company announcing yesterday that it will re-hire about 87
percent of the dismissed workers. As of yesterday, 9,000 workers
had returned to work," said UBS in a note.
"Nevertheless, we doubt that the potential for a supply
shock out of South Africa is enough to justify a significantly
higher platinum price."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)