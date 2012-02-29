* Expectations of cheap money buoy gold

* Spot gold aims at $1,797/oz -technicals

* Gold-silver ratio at five-month low

* Coming Up: Results of ECB's LTRO; 1020 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates details)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Gold edged higher on Wednesday, after rallying 1 percent in the previous session, supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the day.

Cash gold was on course for a monthly gain of 2.6 percent in February ahead of the expected injection of nearly half a trillion euros by the ECB, seen as designed to buy more time for European politicians to resolve the region's debt woes.

"There is so much cheap money around," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

"The momentum is still there and may push gold to $1,815-$1,820, with expectations that central banks will further relax their policies."

Easy monetary policy raises the inflation outlook and benefits gold, traditionally seen as a good inflation hedge. The access to sufficient cheap credit also keeps down the opportunity cost of carrying non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,786.06 an ounce by 0315 GMT, after hitting $1,789.40 on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-November.

U.S. gold was little changed at $1,787.80.

The euro held its ground and the greenback edged lower against a basket of currencies, giving support to dollar-priced commodities as they become more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold still aims at $1,797 during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Spot silver barely moved at $36.90 an ounce, after surging 4 percent and reaching a five-month high of $37.21 in the previous session.

The gold-silver ratio dropped to its lowest level in five months, after silver rose more than 11 percent so far this month and a whopping 33 percent this year, outperforming the other precious metals.

"Silver looks more positive than gold for the time being, but it's not related to rising physical demand," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, adding that there was a slight pickup in scrap selling and investor buying as prices rose.

On the chart, spot silver could rise to $43.97 over the next four weeks, indicated as the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from a record high near $50 to a low above $26 hit in September, said Reuters' Wang.

The relative strength index stood above 77, its highest level since last April, indicating the market has become overbought.

Spot platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,721.24.

Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday the costs of an illegal strike at its key Rustenburg operation in South Africa have reached 100,000 ounces and a loss of income of 2 billion rand ($263.66 million).

Precious metals prices 0315 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1786.06 2.07 +0.12 14.21 Spot Silver 36.90 -0.01 -0.03 33.26 Spot Platinum 1721.24 7.00 +0.41 23.56 Spot Palladium 720.97 1.75 +0.24 10.49 COMEX GOLD APR2 1787.80 -0.60 -0.03 14.11 5832 COMEX SILVER MAR2 36.94 -0.20 -0.55 32.31 109 Euro/Dollar 1.3474 Dollar/Yen 80.49 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)