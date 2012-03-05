SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold hovered around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after suffering its biggest one-week loss, as a stronger dollar weighed on market sentiment and investors watched the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,712.36 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 3.9 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,713.80.

* Spain set itself a softer deficit target for 2012 than originally agreed under the euro zone's austerity drive, putting a question mark over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold to the highest level in five month in the week of Feb. 28, as prices surged more than 4 percent to three-month highs before they corrected sharply.

* Investors will be watching China's annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress, for hints of policy shifts that will direct the cause of the world's second largest economy.

* The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets.

* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.

Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1712.36 0.59 +0.03 9.50 Spot Silver 34.75 0.31 +0.90 25.50 Spot Platinum 1689.00 -4.12 -0.24 21.25 Spot Palladium 708.72 8.72 +1.25 8.62 COMEX GOLD APR2 1713.80 4.00 +0.23 9.38 3943 COMEX SILVER MAY2 34.82 0.30 +0.85 24.74 886 Euro/Dollar 1.3194 Dollar/Yen 81.56 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)