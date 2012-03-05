* Euro slides to two-week low versus the dollar
* Asia physical gold buying continues, momentum slows
* Platinum edges away from parity versus gold
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 5 Gold prices slid below $1,700 an ounce in
Europe on Monday as weaker-than-expected euro zone economic data lifted the
dollar versus the euro, and as appetite for assets seen as higher risk, like
stocks and commodities, suffered after China set its lowest annual growth target
in eight years.
Spot gold hit a low of $1,693.99 an ounce and was down 0.9 percent at
$1,697.09 an ounce at 1037 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April
delivery were down $11.20 an ounce at $1,698.60.
Spot prices fell 3.9 percent last week, their worst weekly performance since
mid-December, after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke gave no further hints,
in a key speech, of a third round of quantitative easing in the United States.
"Markets had really hoped for QE3, and that did create a plunge for gold,
because all of a sudden traders and investors abandoned risky assets, we've seen
the U.S. dollar strengthening and stock markets (easing)," said Peter Fertig, a
consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.
Although extreme risk aversion was a key factor lifting gold last year, at a
time when the dollar was strengthening, it has since reestablished its usual
inverse relationship to the U.S. unit as investor appetite for the dollar as a
safe haven outweighed that for gold, and as panic in the markets subsided.
From a technical perspective, analysts said gold is vulnerable to further
losses after last week's rout, particularly if prices break through $1,690 an
ounce. Gains in the dollar, which make commodities priced in the U.S. currency
more expensive for holders of other currencies, are pressuring the metal.
The U.S. unit strengthened as the euro and growth-linked currencies fell on
Monday, undermined by concerns over Greece's progress on completing a huge debt
restructuring deal and poor euro zone economic data, although dealers said the
dollar was ripe for some profit-taking.
Meanwhile European shares fell as China's move to set its lowest annual
growth target in eight years and uncertainty surrounding Greece's bailout
prompted investors to sell nominally higher-risk assets.
German Bund futures hit record highs after euro zone services sector PMI
data missed expectations and as nerves grew before a Thursday deadline for
investors to voluntarily take part in Greece's debt swap deal.
Although immediate wider market pressures and near-term technical factors
spell short-term weakness in gold, in the longer run it remains firmly
underpinned by the United States' ultra loose monetary policy, portfolio
diversification, and strong physical demand from Asia, analysts said.
"Negative real interest rates and accommodative monetary policy were and
remain the key drivers of investment demand," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Bernanke's testimony did nothing to remove this benefit."
"Under these circumstances, QE3 would have been icing on the cake for the
monetary easing trade, but not the fundamental driver of bullish investor
positioning," it added.
HEDGE FUNDS RAISED BULLISH BETS
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised
bullish bets in gold to their highest in five months in the week of Feb. 28 as
prices surged to three-month highs before correcting sharply, according to data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
Asian jewellers and other physical gold buyers were still expected to be
interested in buying gold at current price levels, which are down sharply from
three-month highs around $1,790 hit last week before the sell-off, although the
pace of purchasing has slowed from last week's buying frenzy when prices first
fell below $1,700.
Gold's fundamental drivers remain intact, but more consolidation is expected
in the foreseeable future.
"In our meetings last week, factors like the explosion in the balance sheets
of the ECB, BoJ, BoE and the Fed and large exports of gold from Hong Kong into
China in Q4 were regularly cited as reasons to view gold favourably this year,"
said UBS in a note. "And we heard more mention of rising inflation expectations
than we have for some time."
"Yet the macro community appears to be engaged in a waiting game, with no
one willing to take the first step," it added. "Thus it seems the best thing
gold can do right now is consolidate in the low $1700s and inspire some
confidence that a floor is nearby."
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.8 percent at $34.15 an
ounce. Silver also fell last week, but less dramatically than gold, shedding 2.6
percent. Spot platinum was down 1.8 percent at $1,662.49 an ounce, while
spot palladium was up 0.8 percent at $705.50 an ounce.
The gold/platinum ratio, or number of platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce
of gold, rose back to 1.02 on Monday, after dipping towards parity on Friday as
gold underperformed other precious metals.
Gold is maintaining its historically unusual premium over platinum, although
this has narrowed to around $35 an ounce from more than $200 in January.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)