SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold rose further on Monday on firm stocks after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although some investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $2.02 an ounce to $1,710.05 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent on Friday on higher crude oil and U.S. equities. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 an ounce last September.

* U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, beating expectations and providing another sign that the world's largest economy may be on a path of stable recovery.

* The Federal Reserve has said it intends to keep interest rates near zero until 2014, but if the U.S. data trend persists, it may have to reconsider any plans for additional monetary easing. The Fed will holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.

* U.S. April gold hardly changed at $1,711 an ounce.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, cut their bullish bets in gold to the lowest level in 5 weeks during the week of March 6, as prices unwound from a late-February peak near $1,800 per ounce.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery.

* The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Fed this week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

N/A - BANK OF JAPAN BEGINS TWO-DAY POLICY REVIEW

0500 - JAPAN CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FOR FEBRUARY

0700 - GERMANY WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX FOR FEBRUARY

0900 - ITALY FINAL Q4 GDP

1400 - U.S. EMPLOYMENT TREND INDEX FOR FEBRUARY

1800 - U.S. FEDERAL BUDGET FOR FEBRUARY

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1710.05 2.02 +0.12 9.35 Spot Silver 34.18 0.03 +0.09 23.44 Spot Platinum 1679.24 2.18 +0.13 20.55 Spot Palladium 699.72 7.72 +1.12 7.24 COMEX GOLD APR2 1711.00 -0.50 -0.03 9.20 2927 COMEX SILVER MAY2 34.21 0.00 -0.01 22.55 455 Euro/Dollar 1.3110 Dollar/Yen 82.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)