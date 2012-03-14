SINGAPORE, March 14 Gold regained some strength on Wednesday on bargain hunting after prices dropped about 2 percent in the previous session, but a firmer U.S. dollar was likely to cap gains after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low until 2014.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 80 cents to $1,675.55 an ounce by 0054 GMT. It fell to a low around $1,661 an ounce on Tuesday, its weakest since late January, after the Fed offered no clues on whether there will be another round of monetary easing.

* U.S. April gold extended losses, falling about 1 percent to $1,676.40 an ounce.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday gave few signals about the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment.

* Most of the largest U.S. banks passed their annual stress test, the Federal Reserve revealed in an earlier-than-expected release of the results, after JPMorgan Chase pulled the trigger on announcing its glowing marks and helped lift the stock market.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar was broadly firmer early in Asia on Wednesday, having hit a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies as prospects for further easing by the Federal Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat U.S. data.

* U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second day on Wednesday on the back of an improved outlook of the world's top economy, but the gains were limited after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude inventories.

* Japan's Nikkei share average climbed above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and upbeat U.S. retail data boosted Wall Street to its best day for 2012.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jan

1000 EZ Industrial production yy Jan

1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Feb

1130 U.S. Import prices mm Feb

1130 U.S. Current account Oct <USCURA=ECI

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0054 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1675.55 0.80 +0.05 7.15 Spot Silver 33.35 -0.03 -0.09 20.44 Spot Platinum 1691.08 9.65 +0.57 21.40 Spot Palladium 703.85 3.75 +0.54 7.87 COMEX GOLD APR2 1676.40 -17.80 -1.05 7.00 4785 COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.40 -0.18 -0.54 19.65 608 Euro/Dollar 1.3068 Dollar/Yen 83.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)