SINGAPORE, March 16 Gold edged down on Friday, heading for
its third straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook in the
United States prompted investors to park their money elsewhere, but the metal
was off a two-month low hit at mid-week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell $1.79 to $1,655.94 an ounce by 0017 GMT after rising 1
percent on Thursday in a technical rebound. Gold hit a low of $1,634.09 on
Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16, after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no
clues on further monetary easing.
* U.S. April gold eased $2.80 to $1,656.70 an ounce.
* U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more self-sustaining as the
number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low
last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.
* The British government said on Friday it would give local businesses money
to find new ways to reuse or recycle precious metals to make them more resilient
to fluctuations in supply and price of raw materials.
MARKET NEWS
* The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as
investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels,
but the greenback's uptrend was seen intact amid an improving U.S. outlook.
* Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Friday, with
investors pocketing gains in exporters after their sharp rally the day before,
although robust U.S. economic data will provide support.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jan
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1315 U.S. Industrial production Feb
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1655.94 -1.79 -0.11 5.89
Spot Silver 32.45 -0.05 -0.15 17.19
Spot Platinum 1684.74 4.86 +0.29 20.94
Spot Palladium 703.00 1.95 +0.28 7.74
COMEX GOLD APR2 1656.70 -2.80 -0.17 5.74 2227
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.49 -0.24 -0.72 16.39 293
Euro/Dollar 1.3077
Dollar/Yen 83.40
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)