SINGAPORE, April 30 Gold held near a 2-week high on Monday on prospects of more safe haven buying, with the dollar under pressure from lower-than-expected U.S. economic data and speculation the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost growth.

The U.S. economy, the world's largest, expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, below economists' expectations of a 2.5 percent pace.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold hardly changed at $1,663.04 an ounce by 0013 GMT, heading for its third monthly decline. Bullion had risen to $1 ,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since Ap ril 13, aft er disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters boosted investment demand.

* U.S. gold for June was little changed at $1,664.20 an ounce.

* Thousands of people protested across Spain on Sunday against government cuts aimed at tackling a debt crisis that has pushed the country back into recession and sent unemployment close to 25 percent.

* Gold traders in India, the world's top buyer of the bullion, refrained from buying amid a peak wedding season, thwarted by a huge stock pile and prices that hit a more than four-month high.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Mar

0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Mar

0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Apr

1230 U.S. Personal income mm Mar

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1663.04 0.72 +0.04 6.35 Spot Silver 31.28 0.05 +0.16 12.96 Spot Platinum 1572.43 6.08 +0.39 12.88 Spot Palladium 679.72 1.74 +0.26 4.17 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1664.20 -0.60 -0.04 6.22 1000 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.26 -0.09 -0.28 11.98 13 Euro/Dollar 1.3232 Dollar/Yen 80.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)