* Gold underpinned by talk of monetary easing after U.S.
data
* April's narrow range holds after Friday's rally
* Platinum set to underperform palladium, gold in April
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, April 30 Gold prices steadied above
$1,660 an ounce on Monday, taking a breather after four straight
days of gains, as prices took support from speculation the
Federal Reserve could launch a new round of monetary easing.
Spot gold was at $1,662.31 an ounce at 0942 GMT
against $1,662.32 late on Friday, while U.S. gold futures
for June delivery were down $1.30 an ounce at $1,663.40.
The metal retreated from early highs as the dollar firmed a
touch against the euro, with the single currency hurt by caution
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and elections in France
and Greece this week. It is firmly underpinned, however.
Softer-than-expected U.S. growth data on Friday reignited
speculation that the Fed could take fresh measures to stimulate
the economy by raising money supply, a move likely to undermine
the dollar and keep real interest rates at rock bottom.
Non-yielding gold, which is priced in dollars, tends to
benefit in such an environment.
"We had the GDP data from the United States, which (fuelled)
higher hopes of quantitative easing," LGT Capital Management
analyst Bayram Dincer said. "Analysts have really decreased
(their expectations for QE), but I feel if the conditions are
right, we can still see some sort of quantitative easing."
Gold traders are awaiting the outcome of a French debt sale
later on Monday, as well as an ECB press conference and rates
decision on Thursday, for clues on the outlook for the euro zone
economy. U.S. payrolls data on Friday will also be a key driver.
Gold's ability to hold above $1,620 an ounce this month,
despite several tests of that level, is cheering investors that
the longer term bull trend is intact, analysts said.
"After peaking in mid-first quarter, gold prices fell amid
renewed volatility. We note such corrective price movements have
been evident throughout the 2001-12 bull market, especially
since the acceleration in the uptrend from 2009," Morgan Stanley
said in a note.
"Notably, this latest correction, while painful, has not
retested the late December 2011 lows and has so far been notably
less severe than the retracement in the second half of 2011."
ETF HOLDINGS RISE
Money managers in gold futures and options cut net long
positions in the week ended April 24 for their third decline in
four weeks, as the metal's price failed to break out of a narrow
range by last Tuesday. One market watcher noting that the
"speculative fervor" had gone out of gold.
On Friday, holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
rose, with the largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, adding
nearly 78,000 ounces to its reserves, its largest one-day inflow
in nearly a month.
Concerns about offtake of physical gold, particularly in
number one bullion consumer India, in recent weeks have knocked
investors' confidence the precious metal. Indian sales have been
pressured by rupee weakness and high spot prices.
"Indian buying will never disappear; after all, gold is
well-engrained in the country's culture and traditions," UBS
said in a note. "What is likely though is a continuation of the
unimpressive... demand that we have seen in recent months."
"Although physical demand is not typically the force that
drives a rally, the significance lies in its ability to come in
and provide a floor during a pullback," it added. "With the
rupee expected to weaken further up ahead, this means the dollar
price of gold needs to ease up even more than where demand was
evident over the past few weeks in the $1,620-1,630 area."
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1
percent at $31.20 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 0.1
percent at $1,568.49 an ounce, while spot palladium was
up 0.2 percent at $679.47 an ounce.
The platinum/palladium ratio, which measures the number of
palladium ounces needed to buy an ounce of platinum, fell to its
lowest in nearly three months on Monday at 2.31 as platinum
continued to underperform against its fellow autocatalyst metal.
Platinum is set to fall 4.6 percent this month, while
palladium is on track to rise 4.9 percent and gold is headed for
only a marginal decline.
Miner Aquarius Platinum posted a net loss for the third
quarter, hit by weaker prices and a drop in production on the
back of poor ground conditions, continuing safety stoppages and
worse than usual absenteeism after the Christmas holidays.
