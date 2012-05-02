SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold held above $1,660 an ounce
on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session
after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the
economy and dampened hopes on more monetary easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,662.70.
* After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply
Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the
fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the economy had lost
momentum at the start of the second quarter.
* Investors will closely watch the European Central Bank
rate decision on Thursday, U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
and weekend elections in France and Greece.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent on the
day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1.
* U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April, helped by
strong gains at Toyota Motor Corp and Chrysler Group
LLC, as American shoppers looked to replace their ageing cars
and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed signs of
strength.
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four
years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster
pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in
the economic recovery.
* The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced
from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the
latest update on Chinese industry.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Apr
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Apr
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Apr
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Apr
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Apr
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Durable goods Mar
India M3 Money Supply
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Apr
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1661.79 0.26 +0.02 6.27
Spot Silver 31.00 0.06 +0.19 11.95
Spot Platinum 1565.75 -0.55 -0.04 12.40
Spot Palladium 677.22 1.17 +0.17 3.79
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1662.70 0.30 +0.02 6.12 1059
COMEX SILVER JUL2 31.04 0.11 +0.34 11.18 424
Euro/Dollar 1.3231
Dollar/Yen 80.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editin by Eric Meijer)