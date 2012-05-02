* ISM data shows improvement in US manufacturing, eases
concern on economy
* Spot gold may drop to $1,644.50 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods, March; 1400 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold edged down on Wednesday,
off a two-week high hit in the previous session as upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and
dampened hopes of more monetary easing.
After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply
Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the
fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the economy had lost
momentum at the start of the second quarter.
Stronger economic growth will lessen the need for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy, and dent investor
appetite in bullion which benefits from low real interest rates.
Investors are shifting their focus to the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due Friday, and closely watching the European
Central Bank rate decision Thursday as well as weekend elections
in France and Greece.
"Gold will probably be sitting in limbo for a few more
days," said Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in
Singapore, "It is rather inversely sensitive to positive
numbers, as evidenced by the ISM number overnight."
He added that the weaker Australian dollar as a result of a
surprise rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday
triggered some selling by producers, as gold in Aussie dollar
terms rose to a three-week high.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,659.06 an
ounce by 0317 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.
U.S. gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,660.2.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell for a second
straight day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1.
"Investors are standing on the sidelines of the market,
waiting for the uncertainty around U.S. economy, euro zone and
QE3 (third round of quantitative easing by the Fed) to clear
up," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Holdings in the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest
silver ETF, were stagnant, unchanged since April 20 at 9,552.14
tonnes by May 1.
Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $30.86 an ounce.
Precious metals prices 0317 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1659.06 -2.47 -0.15 6.09
Spot Silver 30.86 -0.08 -0.26 11.45
Spot Platinum 1561.25 -5.05 -0.32 12.08
Spot Palladium 673.15 -2.90 -0.43 3.16
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1660.20 -2.20 -0.13 5.96 4298
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.91 -0.02 -0.08 10.71 1151
Euro/Dollar 1.3220
Dollar/Yen 80.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)