* Gold to slide to $1,619.99-techicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 4 Gold held near its weakest in a
week on Friday as cautious investors and jewellers stayed on the
sidelines ahead of the release of a U.S. payrolls report, which
could revive hopes of a third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond
buying.
The closely-watched report is expected to show a gain of
170,000 in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but
investors are braced for lacklustre job growth last month
following a trail of weak U.S. indicators.
A weaker-than-expected gain in the widely-watched U.S. data
could hit the dollar as it would raise expectations of a third
round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy, boosting
gold's safe-haven appeal.
Gold hardly changed at $1,636.30 an ounce by 0329
GMT, having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at
$1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in
April to its lowest level since December.
"Whether or not the data is going to be bad, the market is
still in a range trade. The upside is a bit limited for a little
while. Nobody wants to enter the market, said Ronald Leung,
director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"We have to see physical buying coming back before gold can
stabilise. Otherwise, we can test $1,625 again. We don't know
when the Indians will come back."
A weak rupee, which makes dollar-priced gold more expensive
for buyers in India, has curbed sales in the world's largest
consumer of bullion. Most jewellers are also well-stocked after
lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which
fell on April 24.
U.S. gold added $2.20 an ounce to $1,637 after
hitting a 1-week low on Thursday on a steadier euro and as
investors turned their attention to the payrolls data after the
ECB kept rates steady at 1 percent as expected.
Cash gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 last
September on fears the euro debt crisis could spiral out of
control and stall global growth.
In addition to the U.S. jobs data, the euro faces additional
event risk from elections in France and Greece on Sunday, the
results of which could stir worries about the countries'
commitment to fiscal austerity.
In Singapore, a centre for bullion trading in Southeast
Asia, dealers noted limited physical buying from interest from
Thailand and Indonesia, while India remained on the sidelines.
"I heard Indian jewellers are planning another strike.
There's not much coming or going into India lately. We've only
managed to sell a small amount of silver," said a physical
dealer.
"Well at times like this, you want to be the first person
that a customer will call. Alternatively, you can sit back and
wait," he added.
Jewellers in India called off their three-week-old strike in
early April on assurances from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
that the government would consider scrapping a budget proposal
to levy excise duty on unbranded jewellery. [ID:nL3E8F91J0
Precious metals prices 0329 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1636.30 0.10 +0.01 4.64
Spot Silver 30.09 0.03 +0.10 8.67
Spot Platinum 1531.90 4.75 +0.31 9.97
Spot Palladium 658.38 2.58 +0.39 0.90
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1637.00 2.20 +0.13 4.48 3609
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.13 0.11 +0.38 7.92 852
Euro/Dollar 1.3155
Dollar/Yen 80.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)