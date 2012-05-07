SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold edged down on Monday but
managed to stay away from a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous
session, as sluggish U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes for more
monetary easing, while elections in Europe added to worries on
the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,639.99
an ounce by 0039 GMT, off the low of $1,626.50 hit on Friday.
* U.S. gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,640.80.
* Socialist Francois Hollande ousted Nicholas Sarkozy in the
French presidential election on Sunday and Greece's pro-bailout
ruling parties suffered big losses, fueling concerns on whether
the euro zone will be able to push through the austerity
measures seen crucial to fight the debt crisis.
* Gold's decline was limited even as the dollar index
jumped to a three-week high in reaction to the election results,
as some investors see bullion as a safe-haven during political
and economic uncertainty.
* U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people
stopped looking for work, adding to hopes that disappointing
data may force the Federal Reserve to further ease its monetary
policy.
* Economists at most major Wall Street firms still see about
a one in three chance the Federal Reserve will launch another
massive round of monetary stimulus in an effort to prop up the
economy, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
* Friday's purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) showed that
the euro zone economy worsened markedly in April and suggested
that a recession could extend to mid-year and be deeper than
previously thought.
* Speculators raised long bets in gold to the highest level
since early April in the week of May 1, but reduced their silver
net long positions to the lowest level since early January, the
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced
ruling parties in elections on Sunday, a result that put the
country's future in the euro zone at risk.
* The euro tanked in early Asian trade on Monday, breaking
below its well-worn range from the past three months.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)