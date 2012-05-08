SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold held steady on Tuesday as a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity measures continued to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects for demand in India and China, the world's top two gold consumer, lent some support to prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce by 0100 GMT.

* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,638.10.

* Hong Kong shipped 62,907 kilograms of gold to mainland China in March, up nearly 59 percent on the month, said the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

* Gold imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewellers after the federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewellery it imposed in March, the head of a trade body said on Monday.

* The euro edged lower, extending losses from the previous session after elections in France and Greece cast doubts on the political will and commitment to austerity measures seen crucial to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

* The dollar, U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds have become the safe haven of choice among investors during the political upheaval in Europe.

* German industrial orders shot up in March with foreign demand coming almost exclusively from non-euro zone nations, highlighting Germany's resilience to the debt crisis but also its increased reliance on markets outside the bloc.

MARKET NEWS

* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday.

* U.S. crude futures were barely changed in early trade on Tuesday, with oil investors awaiting U.S. crude inventory data.

DATA/EVENTS 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Mar 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1255 U.S. Retail sales Weekly 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence index May 1400 U.S. ISM semi-annual economic forecasts

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0100 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1637.49 -0.61 -0.04 4.71 Spot Silver 30.06 0.05 +0.17 8.56 Spot Platinum 1518.25 -3.55 -0.23 8.99 Spot Palladium 644.70 2.82 +0.44 -1.20 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1638.10 -1.00 -0.06 4.55 2472 COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.08 -0.04 -0.14 7.76 327 Euro/Dollar 1.3038 Dollar/Yen 80.00 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)