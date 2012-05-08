* Gold sentiment sluggish on political uncertainty in Europe
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold edged lower on Tuesday as
a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity
measures weighed on the euro, while prices are supported by
bargain hunters lurking around the lower end of a recent range.
The euro inched down, extending losses from the previous
session after elections in France and Greece cast doubt on the
political will and commitment to austerity measures seen crucial
to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Gold has been taking cues from the currency market, and its
safe haven status was outshined by the dollar, U.S. Treasuries
and German Bund during the political upheavals in
Europe.
"The sentiment in gold is likely to remain weak for a while,
after the changes in European governments again triggered
worries about the bloc's debt crisis and pressure the euro,"
said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
The decline in oil prices, which have lost nearly 7
percent so far this month, eased concerns on inflation and
peeled off some of gold's attraction as a hedge against rising
prices, she added.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,636.20 an
ounce. U.S. gold also lost 0.1 percent to $1,636.90.
Gold has been trading between $1,620 and $1,680 for about a
month, with an unfavourable macroeconomic environment weighing
on top and investors waiting to pick bargains at the lower end.
"We see a small amount of physical buying on the downside,
and probably more buyers will emerge if prices drop to the
$1,600 level," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Gold imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion,
could rise on pent-up demand from jewellers after the federal
government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewellery it
imposed in March, the head of a trade body said on Monday.
"However, the doubling of the import duty (to 4 percent)
remains - and together with a weak INR (Indian rupee), the pent
up demand market participants are expecting, may still
disappoint," said ANZ in a research note.
Hong Kong's gold exports to China in March rose nearly 59
percent on the month to the third highest level on record, while
the gold flow from China surged to the most in at least two
years.
Precious metals prices 0413 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1636.20 -1.90 -0.12 4.63
Spot Silver 30.00 -0.01 -0.03 8.34
Spot Platinum 1528.19 6.39 +0.42 9.70
Spot Palladium 648.20 6.32 +0.98 -0.66
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1636.90 -2.20 -0.13 4.47 6060
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.02 -0.10 -0.34 7.54 796
Euro/Dollar 1.3029
Dollar/Yen 79.99
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Robert Birsel)