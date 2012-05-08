* Gold sentiment sluggish on political uncertainty in Europe

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold edged lower on Tuesday as a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity measures weighed on the euro, while prices are supported by bargain hunters lurking around the lower end of a recent range.

The euro inched down, extending losses from the previous session after elections in France and Greece cast doubt on the political will and commitment to austerity measures seen crucial to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

Gold has been taking cues from the currency market, and its safe haven status was outshined by the dollar, U.S. Treasuries and German Bund during the political upheavals in Europe.

"The sentiment in gold is likely to remain weak for a while, after the changes in European governments again triggered worries about the bloc's debt crisis and pressure the euro," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.

The decline in oil prices, which have lost nearly 7 percent so far this month, eased concerns on inflation and peeled off some of gold's attraction as a hedge against rising prices, she added.

Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,636.20 an ounce. U.S. gold also lost 0.1 percent to $1,636.90.

Gold has been trading between $1,620 and $1,680 for about a month, with an unfavourable macroeconomic environment weighing on top and investors waiting to pick bargains at the lower end.

"We see a small amount of physical buying on the downside, and probably more buyers will emerge if prices drop to the $1,600 level," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.

Gold imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewellers after the federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewellery it imposed in March, the head of a trade body said on Monday.

"However, the doubling of the import duty (to 4 percent) remains - and together with a weak INR (Indian rupee), the pent up demand market participants are expecting, may still disappoint," said ANZ in a research note.

Hong Kong's gold exports to China in March rose nearly 59 percent on the month to the third highest level on record, while the gold flow from China surged to the most in at least two years.

Precious metals prices 0413 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1636.20 -1.90 -0.12 4.63 Spot Silver 30.00 -0.01 -0.03 8.34 Spot Platinum 1528.19 6.39 +0.42 9.70 Spot Palladium 648.20 6.32 +0.98 -0.66 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1636.90 -2.20 -0.13 4.47 6060 COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.02 -0.10 -0.34 7.54 796 Euro/Dollar 1.3029 Dollar/Yen 79.99 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

