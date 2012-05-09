SINGAPORE, May 9 Gold languished near $1,600 an ounce on Wednesday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in more than two months as escalating fears about Greece's political crisis continued to weigh on the euro and bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,603.09 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after sinking 2 percent and hitting a four-month low of $1,594.94 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,603.50.

* The political turmoil in Greece deepened, as the new leadership sought to form a government that threatens to renege on the bailout plan and drive Greece out of the euro zone, sending jitters to financial markets.

* Worries about Greece's crisis pushed German Bund yields to record lows as investors fled risk assets to seek safe havens.

* European Union leaders will meet on May 23 to discuss how to find ways to boost growth at the same time as putting public finances in order, after recent elections in Greece and France shook market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

* European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone, placing the threshold for fresh policy action a lot higher than market jitters over Greece's inconclusive election.

* Spot palladium rebounded from a four-month low of $614.90 hit in the previous session, up nearly 1 percent to $620.72.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows.

* The euro edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday after seven sessions of straight losses on concerns that political uncertainty in Greece and French leadership change could undermine austerity plans viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Trade data March 0645 France Trade data March 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories March 2350 Japan Bank lending April

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1603.09 -1.79 -0.11 2.51 Spot Silver 29.35 -0.07 -0.24 5.99 Spot Platinum 1505.74 1.96 +0.13 8.09 Spot Palladium 620.72 5.82 +0.95 -4.87 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1603.50 -1.00 -0.06 2.34 1679 COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.36 -0.10 -0.35 5.16 431 Euro/Dollar 1.2998 Dollar/Yen 79.88 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Nick Macfie)