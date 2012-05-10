* Gold falls victim to risk-off selling

* Spot silver oversold, RSI at seven-month low below 29

* Shanghai silver futures debut with lower prices, high volume

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, weekly; 1230 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, May 10 Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,591.19 an ounce, but off a four-month low of $1,579.30 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,591.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on spot gold hovered just above 30, a threshold below which the underlying asset is seen to be oversold.

Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets, as the political turmoil in Greece threatens insolvency and a exit from the euro just months after Athens secured the latest round of bailout from international lenders.

Concerns about the health of Spain's banking sector added to worries. Spain took over Bankia, the nation's fourth-biggest lender, aiming to dispel concerns over its ability to clean up a financial sector severely hit by a property market crash four years ago.

"There are not many good reasons to sell gold or other precious metals," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank. "It is risk-off selling in everything but dollar and yen."

Decent physical buying emerged after prices broke below $1,600 earlier in the week, which should help prices stay above $1,565 - the year-low it hit in early January, he said.

SHANGHAI SILVER FUTURES DEBUT

The Shanghai Futures Exchange launched silver futures trading earlier in the day, which attracted massive interest from investors, although price performance was short of expectations.

The most-active contract for September delivery lost 0.8 percent from the basis price set by the exchange to 6,116 yuan per kilogram ($30.15 an ounce).

The spot deferred silver contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at 6,154 yuan.

"A lot of people had expected a high premium at the opening, eyeing arbitrage opportunities against spot prices, but the overall market sentiment is still weak and that's why prices are easing," said Chen Jiajie, an analyst at Orient Futures based in Shanghai.

Spot silver lost 0.3 percent to $29.14 an ounce, off a four-month low of $28.60 hit in the previous session. The RSI reading fell below 29, its lowest in more than seven months.

The total trading volume on the eight contracts <0#SAG:> already exceeded 244,000 lots in the first three hours of trading, following closely to the volume on the prized Shanghai copper futures.

The exchange double-counts the trading volumes.

Investor interest in the product may last if the market can sustain liquidity, but the short trading hours may limit price volatility and affect appetite in trading, Chen added. Precious metals prices 0314 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1591.19 0.74 +0.05 1.75 Spot Silver 29.14 -0.08 -0.27 5.24 Spot Platinum 1498.44 6.66 +0.45 7.57 Spot Palladium 612.67 3.87 +0.64 -6.10 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1591.50 -2.70 -0.17 1.58 8608 COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.14 -0.11 -0.36 4.37 2377 Euro/Dollar 1.2939 Dollar/Yen 79.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)