* Gold heads for worst weekly decline since March
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 11 Gold slipped more than half a
percent on Friday, heading for its worst weekly fall since March
on weaker euro and equities, as investors failed to shake off
worries about Europe's debt crisis threatening global economic
growth.
Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, bore the
brunt of the sell-offs across risk assets such as equities,
industrial metals and oil this week, forcing investors and
speculators to sell bullion to cover losses in other markets.
Gold eased $6.72 an ounce to $1,587.01 by 0257 GMT
after shares in Asia were hit by JPMorgan's $2
billion loss from a failed hedging strategy and by political
turmoil in the euro zone.
"We are still uncertain about what's happening out of the
euro zone. For now, I think gold will trade largely like a risk
asset and probably tracking equities as well. Support level is
about $1,500."
"The increase we saw yesterday was a bit of bargain hunting
from a three-day of losing streak," said Lynette Tan, an analyst
with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
U.S. gold for June delivery fell $8.20 to $1,587.30
an ounce, having briefly risen above $1,600 on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped to its lowest since January, with risk
appetite still largely muted due to heightening political and
policy uncertainty in the euro zone.
Investors had turned to gold as a safe haven from risk
during the debt crisis last year, sending prices to an all time
high around $1,920 an ounce. But this year, bullion is trading
more in line as a commodity that moves in the opposite direction
to the U.S. dollar.
The euro plunged to a 3-1/2 month low on Friday as
the single currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece
that has left investors worried about the risk of the country
exiting the euro zone.
European Union paymaster Germany warned Greece on Thursday
that European partners could only go on aiding debt-ridden
Athens if it sticks to an international bailout programme
rejected by voters in a general election.
Bullion dealers shrugged off China's inflation data as
investors attention remained firmly fixed on the debt ciris in
Europe.
China's annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite
strong food price rises, which could potentially give Beijing
more scope to loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a
first-quarter slowdown in growth.
"There's a small amount of selling of gold after we failed
to stay above $1,600 last night. Gold is heading south for the
time being. The economy in the euro zone is very bad, and people
are rushing to buy the U.S. dollar," said a dealer in Hong Kong.
"Let's see if gold eventually breaks $1,580."
In the energy market, oil futures slipped on Friday as
OPEC members pumped above the group's target in April and amid
an uncertain global economic outlook as Europe struggles to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
Precious metals prices 0257 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1587.01 -6.72 -0.42 1.48
Spot Silver 28.85 -0.13 -0.45 4.19
Spot Platinum 1476.69 -3.84 -0.26 6.01
Spot Palladium 611.20 0.85 +0.14 -6.33
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1587.30 -8.20 -0.51 1.31 12422
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.85 -0.33 -1.12 3.35 1919
Euro/Dollar 1.2925
Dollar/Yen 79.84
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Eric Meijer)