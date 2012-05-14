* Gold may rebound to $1,601.80-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 14 Gold edged up on Monday as
bargain hunters lifted prices from four-month lows, but gains
could be capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in
Europe, after an inconclusive Greek election raised the risk the
country could exit the euro zone and the European Union.
Gold was behaving more like risk assets this year as the
turmoil in Europe sent the euro to m ulti-month l ows and
investors turned to the safety of the dollar, said analysts.
The U.S. dollar has also been supported by optimism that
more positive labour market numbers will be seen soon.
Gold added $3.39 an ounce to $1,581.69 by 0248 GMT,
having hit a low around $ 1,573 o n Friday, its weakest since
early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt
global economic growth.
"I think for as long as the crisis in Europe drags on, it's
going to keep sentiment broadly in check. At the moment, gold
has been painted with the risk brush. It's going to be very much
a tracker of the equity markets," said Nick Trevethan, a senior
commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"The range should be from just below $1,580, up towards
$1,600. The market really needs to get back towards $1,600 or
above in order the confirm we have bottomed."
U.S. gold for June slipped $1.90 an ounce to
$1,582.10.
Money managers in gold futures and options cut their net
long positions by 20 percent to the lowest level since December
2008, as investors aggressively unwound their bullish bets in
the precious metal after a sharp price pullback.
Greece's president will continue talks with the country's
political leaders on Monday to try to form a government after an
inconclusive election left parliament divided between supporters
and opponents of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
Investors had turned to gold as a safe haven during the
debt crisis last year, sending prices to an all time high of
around $1,920 an ounce. But this year, gold is trading more in
line as a commodity that moves in the opposite direction to
the U.S. dollar.
The euro broke an option barrier at $1.2900 and dipped to
as low as $1.2881 at one point on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since Jan. 23 after Greek political leaders failed
in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition.
The Nikkei rebounded to above 9,000 after China's decision
to slash bank reserve ratios on Saturday, countered the unease
surrounding the euro zone. Shares outside Japan
slipped.
In the physical market, jewellery makers and speculators
took advantage of last week's drop in prices.
"We've seen physical buying interest. But people are still
bearish about the market because of the strong dollar and
worries that Greece won't be able to solve its problems," said a
dealer in Hong Kong.
"Investors are not so aggressive, and I think the jeweller
sector is more important. Supply is a bit tight in the physical
market."
Precious metals prices 0248 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1581.69 3.39 +0.21 1.14
Spot Silver 28.78 -0.07 -0.24 3.94
Spot Platinum 1461.94 1.94 +0.13 4.95
Spot Palladium 601.45 4.35 +0.73 -7.82
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1582.10 -1.90 -0.12 0.98 9110
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.78 -0.12 -0.40 3.08 1741
Euro/Dollar 1.2887
Dollar/Yen 80.01
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Michael Perry)