* Gold may rebound to $1,601.80-technicals

* Coming Up: EZ Industrial production yy Mar; 0900 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 14 Gold edged up on Monday as bargain hunters lifted prices from four-month lows, but gains could be capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in Europe, after an inconclusive Greek election raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European Union.

Gold was behaving more like risk assets this year as the turmoil in Europe sent the euro to m ulti-month l ows and investors turned to the safety of the dollar, said analysts.

The U.S. dollar has also been supported by optimism that more positive labour market numbers will be seen soon.

Gold added $3.39 an ounce to $1,581.69 by 0248 GMT, having hit a low around $ 1,573 o n Friday, its weakest since early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt global economic growth.

"I think for as long as the crisis in Europe drags on, it's going to keep sentiment broadly in check. At the moment, gold has been painted with the risk brush. It's going to be very much a tracker of the equity markets," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"The range should be from just below $1,580, up towards $1,600. The market really needs to get back towards $1,600 or above in order the confirm we have bottomed."

U.S. gold for June slipped $1.90 an ounce to $1,582.10.

Money managers in gold futures and options cut their net long positions by 20 percent to the lowest level since December 2008, as investors aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a sharp price pullback.

Greece's president will continue talks with the country's political leaders on Monday to try to form a government after an inconclusive election left parliament divided between supporters and opponents of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

Investors had turned to gold as a safe haven during the debt crisis last year, sending prices to an all time high of around $1,920 an ounce. But this year, gold is trading more in line as a commodity that moves in the opposite direction to the U.S. dollar.

The euro broke an option barrier at $1.2900 and dipped to as low as $1.2881 at one point on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 23 after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition.

The Nikkei rebounded to above 9,000 after China's decision to slash bank reserve ratios on Saturday, countered the unease surrounding the euro zone. Shares outside Japan slipped.

In the physical market, jewellery makers and speculators took advantage of last week's drop in prices.

"We've seen physical buying interest. But people are still bearish about the market because of the strong dollar and worries that Greece won't be able to solve its problems," said a dealer in Hong Kong.

"Investors are not so aggressive, and I think the jeweller sector is more important. Supply is a bit tight in the physical market."

Precious metals prices 0248 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1581.69 3.39 +0.21 1.14 Spot Silver 28.78 -0.07 -0.24 3.94 Spot Platinum 1461.94 1.94 +0.13 4.95 Spot Palladium 601.45 4.35 +0.73 -7.82 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1582.10 -1.90 -0.12 0.98 9110 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.78 -0.12 -0.40 3.08 1741 Euro/Dollar 1.2887 Dollar/Yen 80.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Michael Perry)