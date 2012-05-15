SINGAPORE, May 15 Gold on Tuesday briefly dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on worries crisis-hit Greece could leave the euro zone, although lower prices attracted jewellery makers and bargain hunters.

Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with riskier assets this year, with investors turning to the safety of the dollar and the euro hitting multi-month lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold hit in an intraday low at $1,555.40 an ounce before rebounding to $1,558.25 by 0019 GMT, up $1.60.

* U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.90 to $1,558.10 an ounce.

* Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.

* The selloff in commodities deepened on Monday, with U.S. crude oil sinking below $95 and a benchmark index for resource markets touching a 19-month bottom, as Greece's political woes exacerbated fears that trouble in Europe would drag down demand for raw materials.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, with investors on edge as Greece comes closer to a costly and tumultuous exit from the euro zone.

* The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the dollar on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr

0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1

0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1

0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr

1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr

1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr

1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1558.25 1.60 +0.10 -0.35 Spot Silver 28.23 0.11 +0.39 1.95 Spot Platinum 1436.24 4.10 +0.29 3.10 Spot Palladium 590.75 3.87 +0.66 -9.46 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1558.10 -2.90 -0.19 -0.56 1501 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.21 -0.14 -0.50 1.06 1200 Euro/Dollar 1.2831 Dollar/Yen 79.85 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)