SINGAPORE, May 15 Gold on Tuesday briefly
dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank
against the U.S. dollar on worries crisis-hit Greece could leave
the euro zone, although lower prices attracted jewellery makers
and bargain hunters.
Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011,
when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the
debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with
riskier assets this year, with investors turning to the safety
of the dollar and the euro hitting multi-month lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hit in an intraday low at $1,555.40 an
ounce before rebounding to $1,558.25 by 0019 GMT, up $1.60.
* U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.90 to
$1,558.10 an ounce.
* Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to
stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation
away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the
proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they
can win.
* The selloff in commodities deepened on Monday, with U.S.
crude oil sinking below $95 and a benchmark index for resource
markets touching a 19-month bottom, as Greece's political woes
exacerbated fears that trouble in Europe would drag down demand
for raw materials.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, with
investors on edge as Greece comes closer to a costly and
tumultuous exit from the euro zone.
* The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the
dollar on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr
0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1
0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1
0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1558.25 1.60 +0.10 -0.35
Spot Silver 28.23 0.11 +0.39 1.95
Spot Platinum 1436.24 4.10 +0.29 3.10
Spot Palladium 590.75 3.87 +0.66 -9.46
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1558.10 -2.90 -0.19 -0.56 1501
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.21 -0.14 -0.50 1.06 1200
Euro/Dollar 1.2831
Dollar/Yen 79.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)