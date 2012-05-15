* Prices recover as forecast-beating German data lifts euro
* European shares rebound but Greek crisis still simmering
* Platinum Week enters second day in London
(Updates throughout, previous SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 15 Gold prices edged back towards
$1,560 an ounce in Europe on Tuesday after a positive reading of
German growth lifted the euro versus the dollar, and as physical
buyers stepped in to take advantage of the metal's fall to 4-1/2
month lows.
Gold remains vulnerable to more losses, however, as worries
over the euro zone's future simmer in the background, keeping
the single currency under pressure.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,557.80 an ounce at
0924 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were
down $3.50 an ounce at $1,557.50.
Gold earlier hit its lowest since Dec. 30 at $1,547.99 an
ounce and is down more than 6 percent in May so far, on track
for its worst monthly performance since December's washout, as
talk that Greece could exit the euro zone spooked investors.
While concerns over euro zone debt prompted investors to buy
gold as a haven from risk in 2011, it has performed more as a
commodity this year, wilting under pressure from the stronger
dollar.
"(Gold's) safe haven status has been tarnished," Richcomm
Global Services senior analyst Pradeep Unni said. "It will
wobble on the euro's weakness, but in a very short term, bargain
hunting and pent-up demand will emerge taking it higher."
The euro recovered from four-month lows after German
economic growth beat forecasts, though gains could be fleeting
as a political stalemate in Greece stoked fears it may renege on
bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc.
Analysts said any bounce in the euro could run out of steam
above $1.2880-$1.2900, with peripheral bond yields still at
elevated levels, highlighting the risk of contagion from the
Greek deadlock spreading to other euro zone countries.
The surprisingly strong German economic data lifted European
equities from 2012 lows.
"When German GDP came in at 0.5 percent, a lot higher than
expected, the subsequent rally in the euro gave rise to a quick
10-dollar short covering rally in gold," Marex Spectron said in
a note. "This may deter the sellers from attempting another push
lower for the time being and the fact that 1550 has basically
held will probably spur a little bit of buying interest."
"However, if the euro should turn round again then gold will
be pushed lower with it, so as usual watch the currency
carefully," it added. "I think the market has probably done
enough on the downside for the time being if the euro can hold."
ASIAN BUYERS STEP IN
Physical demand in major Asian gold consumers also worked in
gold's favour, traders reported, with buyers stepping in to take
advantage of its slide below $1,550 an ounce.
"Jewellers have been buying a lot. At the moment supply is a
bit tight for immediate delivery," said a physical dealer in
Singapore. "Refiners can't deliver immediate gold because
there's a sudden surge in demand. We're seeing demand from
India, Thailand and Indonesia."
Nonetheless, dealers in major consumer India say more losses
are expected in the precious metal as the rupee strengthens,
making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for local buyers.
"Gold could be volatile due to rupee moves and could fall
lower if the currency appreciates," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan,
director with Commtrendz Research.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds monitored by
Reuters, which issue securities backed by physical metal, fell
by nearly 100,000 ounces on Monday, data from the funds showed.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.5
percent at $28.26 an ounce, having fallen to its lowest since
Jan. 3 earlier at $27.93.
Platinum group metals outperformed as the annual Platinum
Group meeting of miners, refiners, traders, recyclers and
consumers in London continued into a second day.
Spot platinum was up 1 percent at $1,446.69 an ounce,
while palladium was up 2.1 percent at $599.20 an ounce.
A report by Johnson Matthey on Monday showed both the
platinum and palladium markets in surplus last year. However,
the palladium market is expected to swing back into deficit next
year as selling of physical metal by investors and sales from
Russian state stocks dry up.
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by James Jukwey)