* Gold supported by rebound in euro
* Gold to rise to $1,563.56 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Jobless claims Weekly; 1230 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 17 Gold rose half a percent on
Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to
another 4-1/2 month low in the previous session and the euro
rebounded, but gains could be limited by fears of a deepening
debt crisis in Greece.
Investors have unwound their bullish bets in gold, cashing
in the metal to cover for losses in other markets, after the
turmoil in Europe raised the spectre of a recession that
threatens to hurt the global economy.
Gold added $8.29 an ounce to $1,546.59 by 0250 GMT
as the euro regained strength after falling to a four-month
low on Wednesday, when bullion plunged to $1,527 - its weakest
since Dec. 29.
"For now, we could see some buying on dips below $1,550. The
situation in Greece seems uncertain and the outcome could turn
the markets either way," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Investors are currently trading cautiously and we expect
gold to be range trading. For now, it's probably between $1,500
and $1,550."
Gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, has been moving in
tandem with riskier assets such as equities, industrial metals
and oil this year, as investors turn to the safety of the
dollar.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose $10.20 an
ounce to $1,546.80.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.1 percent on Thursday, after sliding
more than 3 percent for its biggest one-day drop in six months
in the previous session.
But fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone
economies lingered after the European Central Bank said it has
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not
been successfully recapitalised.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned of "extremely expensive"
consequences if Greece were to leave the euro zone, a once taboo
possibility that European leaders have begun to discuss openly
given the nation's political chaos.
"Austerity is imposing intolerable unemployment and
political chaos in Greece, and won't permit it to repay its
debts. Athens must abandon the euro and reintroduce the
drachma," said Peter Morici, an economist at the University of
Maryland.
"For austerity and debt restructuring to work, Greece must
generate new exports and curb imports to accomplish trade
surpluses and earn euro to begin paying off its remaining debt."
Precious metals prices 0250 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1546.59 8.29 +0.54 -1.10
Spot Silver 27.54 0.40 +1.47 -0.54
Spot Platinum 1435.19 9.99 +0.70 3.03
Spot Palladium 600.20 13.25 +2.26 -8.02
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1546.80 10.20 +0.66 -1.28 9333
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.53 0.33 +1.21 -1.40 3051
Euro/Dollar 1.2741
Dollar/Yen 80.30
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)