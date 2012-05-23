SINGAPORE, May 23 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with the region's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,562.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.

* U.S. gold lost 0.9 percent to $1,562.50, after a 1.3 percent fall in the previous session.

* At an informal European Union summit later in the day, France is expected to promote mutualised European debt although Germany remains firmly opposed to the idea.

* In hopeful signs for the U.S. economy, the pace of sales for existing homes in April rose to its fastest in nearly two years and a falloff in foreclosures helped cause an unexpected jump in prices.

* Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said it was losing 3,000 ounces a day as most workers were not reporting for duty at its Rustenburg mine on Tuesday because of fresh unrest between rival unions.

* Spot platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $1,437.50.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.4 percent to 1,265.43 tonnes by Tuesday, the lowest level in nearly four months.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on the heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.

* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials.

DATA/EVENTS 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Apr 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Apr 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI May

Japan Bank of Japan rate decision

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1562.56 -5.34 -0.34 -0.08 Spot Silver 27.94 -0.19 -0.68 0.90 Spot Platinum 1437.50 -1.55 -0.11 3.19 Spot Palladium 606.47 0.14 +0.02 -7.05 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1562.50 -14.10 -0.89 -0.27 2789 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.92 -0.26 -0.92 0.02 792 Euro/Dollar 1.2649 Dollar/Yen 80.03 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)