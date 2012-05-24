SINGAPORE, May 24 Gold hovered around $1,560 an ounce on Thursday, and remained on shaky ground as worries about Greece and the euro zone still dominated market sentiment after a European Union summit yielded few practical steps to manage the debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,559.30 an ounce by 0049 GMT, after dropping to $1,533.41 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,559.30.

* European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme.

* Spain announced a 9-billion-euro ($11 billion) bailout for troubled lender Bankia on Wednesday, while also seeking ways to help its highly indebted regions meet huge refinancing needs that threaten to drag the country deeper into the eurozone crisis.

* Worries about the euro zone outweighed concerns about potential supply shortage in platinum caused by a shutdown of the world's biggest platinum mine Rustenburg. Spot platinum traded flat at $1,418.19 after falling to a four-month low of $1,400.9 on Wednesday.

* Burnishing the appeal of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, the U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a housing market recovery was gaining some traction.

* German government debt continued to attract nervous investors. Berlin sold 4.56 billion euros of zero coupon bonds carry on Wednesday, its first-ever sale of debt offering investors no regular return.

* Markets will watch the China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI data due at 0230 GMT, to assess the health of the world's second-largest economy.

* Spot palladium dropped to $583.18 in the previous session, its lowest in nearly six months, before recovering some lost ground to $590.20.

MARKET NEWS

* The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone kept investors on tenterhooks.

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May 0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI May 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions May 0800 Germany Ifo expectations May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr

PRICES Precious metals prices 0049 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1559.30 -1.78 -0.11 -0.29 Spot Silver 27.77 -0.02 -0.07 0.29 Spot Platinum 1418.19 -0.06 -0.00 1.81 Spot Palladium 590.20 1.42 +0.24 -9.55 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1559.30 10.90 +0.70 -0.48 4755 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.74 0.22 +0.80 -0.63 953 Euro/Dollar 1.2568 Dollar/Yen 79.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)