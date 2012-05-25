SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold barely moved on Friday in line with calmer equities but the metal was on track for a 6 percent loss this month, hit by fears the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and trigger a global ecomomic slowdown.

Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors' interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold -- which reflects bullish bets on bullion -- fell by $2.2 billion to $12.2 billion for the week ended May 15.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,558.40 an ounce by 0046 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar.

* U.S. gold for June delivery was hardly changed at $1,558.00 an ounce.

* The CME Group, the world's largest commodities exchange, on Thursday cut margins for trading gold, crude oil, RBOB gasoline and lean hog contracts, effective after the close of business on Tuesday, May 29.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.

* The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1430 - U.S. ECRI weekly

1930 - U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1558.40 0.15 +0.01 -0.35 Spot Silver 28.24 -0.05 -0.18 1.99 Spot Platinum 1421.19 7.64 +0.54 2.02 Spot Palladium 588.92 6.02 +1.03 -9.74 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1558.00 0.50 +0.03 -0.56 2198 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.21 0.05 +0.19 1.06 583 Euro/Dollar 1.2543 Dollar/Yen 79.67 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)