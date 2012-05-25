* Gold neutral in $1,533.41-$1,577.50 range-technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT (Updates prices)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold tracked the euro lower on Friday en route to its weakest monthly performance since December, pushed down by fears that the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and trigger a global economic slowdown.

Though traditionally seen as a safe haven, gold has borne the brunt of selloffs across risk assets such as equities, industrial metals and oil, forcing investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover losses in other markets.

Gold was down $1.36 at $1,556.89 per ounce by 0631 GMT, after a session high of $1,577.50 on Thursday when the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar, and poised for a 6 percent decline in May.

"I think gold will continue tracking the euro for the moment and ignore its own fundamentals as macro-economic sentiment overwhelms investors," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"It is also weighed down by dollar strength and we see any positive economic or employment data from the United States as pressuring gold. For the moment, I am downside biased for gold with support at $1,520 levels and the psychological $1,600 level as key resistance."

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits eased last week, indicating the economy is plodding along even though headwinds from Europe cut into U.S. factory activity growth this month.

U.S. gold for June delivery dropped $1.00 to $1,556.50 per ounce.

Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors' interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold - which reflects bullish bets on bullion - fell by $2.2 billion to $12.2 billion for the week ended May 15.

CME Group Inc, the world's largest commodities exchange, on Thursday cut margins for trading gold, crude oil, RBOB gasoline and lean hog contracts, with effect from the close of business on May 29. Margins for trading gold have been lowered by about 21 percent this year.

The euro was within sight of the weakest level in nearly two years on Friday after weak German manufacturing data indicated no European state was safe from the crippling debt crisis, and leaders braced for a potential messy Greek exit.

A Greek exit from the euro zone would set off a "chain reaction of uncertainty" that would be strongly felt in Britain's banking sector, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said.

Bullion and currency dealers are likely to refrain from taking overly substantial positions ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend in the United States, which observes Memorial Day on Monday.

"The euro was a bad idea with the best intentions, and now the sensible course for all involved is to cut their losses and return to the sanity of national currencies," said Peter Morici, an economist at the University of Maryland.

"The euro has failed, and the time has long passed for Greece to bail out. Sooner or later, Spain, Portugal and perhaps Italy and Ireland, will have to follow, but after the world does not end with Greek withdrawal, those would be easier and less painful decisions to manage."

In equities, shares in Asia fell to their lowest levels of the year on Friday as early bargain-hunting gave way to worries about Europe's raging debt crisis and weak global growth.

Precious metals prices 0631 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1556.89 -1.36 -0.09 -0.44 Spot Silver 28.14 -0.15 -0.53 1.63 Spot Platinum 1421.19 7.64 +0.54 2.02 Spot Palladium 587.70 4.80 +0.82 -9.93 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1556.50 -1.00 -0.06 -0.66 13240 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.11 -0.05 -0.17 0.70 4566 Euro/Dollar 1.2541 Dollar/Yen 79.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Chris Lewis)