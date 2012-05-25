* Gold neutral in $1,533.41-$1,577.50 range-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold tracked the euro lower on
Friday en route to its weakest monthly performance since
December, pushed down by fears that the debt crisis in Europe
could spiral out of control and trigger a global economic
slowdown.
Though traditionally seen as a safe haven, gold has borne
the brunt of selloffs across risk assets such as equities,
industrial metals and oil, forcing investors and speculators to
sell bullion to cover losses in other markets.
Gold was down $1.36 at $1,556.89 per ounce by 0631
GMT, after a session high of $1,577.50 on Thursday when the euro
briefly rose against the U.S. dollar, and poised for a 6 percent
decline in May.
"I think gold will continue tracking the euro for the moment
and ignore its own fundamentals as macro-economic sentiment
overwhelms investors," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"It is also weighed down by dollar strength and we see any
positive economic or employment data from the United States as
pressuring gold. For the moment, I am downside biased for gold
with support at $1,520 levels and the psychological $1,600 level
as key resistance."
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits eased last week, indicating the economy is plodding
along even though headwinds from Europe cut into U.S. factory
activity growth this month.
U.S. gold for June delivery dropped $1.00 to
$1,556.50 per ounce.
Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors'
interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold - which
reflects bullish bets on bullion - fell by $2.2 billion to $12.2
billion for the week ended May 15.
CME Group Inc, the world's largest commodities
exchange, on Thursday cut margins for trading gold, crude oil,
RBOB gasoline and lean hog contracts, with effect from the close
of business on May 29. Margins for trading gold have been
lowered by about 21 percent this year.
The euro was within sight of the weakest level in
nearly two years on Friday after weak German manufacturing data
indicated no European state was safe from the crippling debt
crisis, and leaders braced for a potential messy Greek exit.
A Greek exit from the euro zone would set off a "chain
reaction of uncertainty" that would be strongly felt in
Britain's banking sector, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg said.
Bullion and currency dealers are likely to refrain from
taking overly substantial positions ahead of a
holiday-lengthened weekend in the United States, which observes
Memorial Day on Monday.
"The euro was a bad idea with the best intentions, and now
the sensible course for all involved is to cut their losses and
return to the sanity of national currencies," said Peter Morici,
an economist at the University of Maryland.
"The euro has failed, and the time has long passed for
Greece to bail out. Sooner or later, Spain, Portugal and perhaps
Italy and Ireland, will have to follow, but after the world does
not end with Greek withdrawal, those would be easier and less
painful decisions to manage."
In equities, shares in Asia fell to their lowest levels of
the year on Friday as early bargain-hunting gave way to worries
about Europe's raging debt crisis and weak global growth.
Precious metals prices 0631 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1556.89 -1.36 -0.09 -0.44
Spot Silver 28.14 -0.15 -0.53 1.63
Spot Platinum 1421.19 7.64 +0.54 2.02
Spot Palladium 587.70 4.80 +0.82 -9.93
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1556.50 -1.00 -0.06 -0.66 13240
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.11 -0.05 -0.17 0.70 4566
Euro/Dollar 1.2541
Dollar/Yen 79.64
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
