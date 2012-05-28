* Gold lacks conviction, awaits direction from euro zone
* Spot gold may rebound to $1,588/oz - technicals
* Increase in gold shorts outpaces gains in longs - CFTC
(Adds details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 28 Gold rose on Monday, tracking
a firm euro, as fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone
receded slightly after opinion polls showed pro-bailout
conservatives in the lead, but gains were checked as worries
about the region were far from over.
The euro bounced back from a two-year low hit on Friday
after the opinion polls triggered short-covering in the single
currency, while the dollar index fell for the first time
in five sessions, helping support commodities priced in the
greenback.
"June will be a key month as investors await the Greek
election," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore. "Gold will probably be rangebound between $1,530 and
$1,600 per ounce if there's no major news before the election."
Bullion shed more than 1 percent last week, in tandem with
the euro, equities and other commodities, as investors fretted
over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone and
rushed to lower-risk assets such as the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries.
But investors remain worried as Spain's wealthy Catalonia
region sought central government help as it was running out of
options for refinancing debt this year.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,580.42 per ounce,
its highest level in nearly a week, and traded at $1,577.76 by
0627 GMT. U.S. gold was up half a percent at $1,577.30.
In the week ended May 22, speculators cut their net bullish
bets on U.S. gold to the lowest level since December 2008 as the
rise in short positions outpaced the uptick in longs, data from
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
"There is no particular reason to buy gold at this point -
oil prices have slumped, the dollar is very strong and we don't
see the prospect of more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal
Reserve any time soon," a Hong Kong-based dealer said.
"People are just waiting for the verdict on Greece."
Further strengthening the dollar, U.S. consumer sentiment
rose to the highest level in more than four years in May as
Americans remained positive about the job market, while
higher-income households were optimistic about wage increases, a
survey released on Friday showed.
This week investors will look at U.S. non-farm payrolls and
China's official purchasing managers index data to gauge the
health of the world's top two economies.
Precious metals prices 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1577.76 4.21 +0.27 0.89
Spot Silver 28.64 0.14 +0.49 3.43
Spot Platinum 1435.62 9.12 +0.64 3.06
Spot Palladium 593.95 7.20 +1.23 -8.97
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1577.30 8.40 +0.54 0.67 15775
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.63 0.24 +0.84 2.54 3485
Euro/Dollar 1.2595
Dollar/Yen 79.42
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)