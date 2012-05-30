SINGAPORE, May 30 Gold edged down on Wednesday
as investors continued to fret about the euro zone debt crisis
with Spain's borrowing costs spiralling towards unsustainable
levels, keeping the euro close to its lowest level in nearly two
years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down $1 to $1,553.54 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after sliding more than 1 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,553.30.
* Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors fretted
that efforts to recapitalise the country's frail banking sector
could mean the government selling more bonds and adding to the
growing pressure on public finances.
* Rating agency Egan-Jones cut Spain's credit level for the
third time in less than a month, as the country's weak banks
continue to worry investors.
* Greece's pro-bailout conservatives are leading ahead of a
national parliamentary election next month that may determine
whether the country remains in the euro zone, an opinion poll
showed on Wednesday.
* U.S. home prices edged higher for the second month in a
row in March as the housing recovery picked up traction, while
gains in some of the hardest hit areas suggested the improvement
was becoming more broad-based.
* Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped nearly half
a percent from the previous session to 9,619.03 tonnes by May
29, the lowest in nearly two weeks.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in
the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a
weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high
volume.
* U.S. crude futures held steady on Wednesday, after a
downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the euro to a near
two-year low against the dollar and pressured oil prices a day
earlier.
* The euro traded close to a near two-year low hit in the
previous session, as worries about Spain's soaring borrowing
costs and struggling banking sector drove investors away from
the single currency.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Apr
0900 EZ Business climate May
0900 EZ Economic sentiment May
1130 India M3 Money Supply 41042
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. Pending home sales April
2315 Japan Manufacturing PMI May
2350 Japan Industrial output April
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1553.54 -1.00 -0.06 -0.66
Spot Silver 27.77 -0.05 -0.18 0.29
Spot Platinum 1423.24 -1.91 -0.13 2.17
Spot Palladium 601.72 0.60 +0.10 -7.78
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1553.30 4.60 +0.30 -0.86 704
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.75 -0.04 -0.15 -0.59 710
Euro/Dollar 1.2475
Dollar/Yen 79.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)