SINGAPORE, May 31 Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an ounce in the previous session, as investors remained focused on Spain's struggle with it finances and frail banking sector.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching its losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run in late 1999.

* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,561.

* Spanish government bond yields surged to a six-month high on deepening fears over the country's banking sector, and Italian bond yields broke above the 6 percent danger level.

* Investors remained worried about Spain, even after the European Union offered it more time to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid to recapitalise distressed banks.

* The benchmark U.S. Treasury note yield fell to a 60-year low as investors fled to safe-haven assets to ride out Europe's deepening financial crisis.

* Latest opinion polls in Greece brought little comfort to investors, as they showed parties for and against a bailout neck-to-neck or very close to each another.

* Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching bottom.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.

* The dollar fell to its lowest level in 3-1/2 months against the yen, and the euro fell to its lowest against the dollar in nearly two years.

DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Apr 0530 India 2011/12 GDP 2011 0530 India GDP Quarterly yy Jan 2012 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Apr 2012 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa May 2012 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy May 2012 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Apr 2012 1215 US ADP employment report May 1230 US Preliminary GDP Q1 1230 US Jobless claims Weekly 1345 US Chicago PMI May

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1561.80 -0.10 -0.01 -0.13 Spot Silver 27.82 -0.07 -0.25 0.47 Spot Platinum 1394.44 -1.26 -0.09 0.10 Spot Palladium 602.97 0.34 +0.06 -7.59 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1561.00 -2.40 -0.15 -0.37 75 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.80 -0.19 -0.67 -0.43 797 Euro/Dollar 1.2365 Dollar/Yen 78.90 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

