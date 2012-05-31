* Euro hits 2-year low; dollar index at highest since Sept
2010
* Spot gold may fall to $1,531.49/oz -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. preliminary Q1 GDP; 1230 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 31 Gold traded little changed on
Thursday, after bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an
ounce in the previous session, as investors remained focused on
Spain's struggle with its finances and frail banking sector.
Bullion broke ranks with riskier assets in the previous
session, after bargain hunters entered the market as prices
failed to break the $1,530 level for the third time this month.
Gold's performance in the previous session could be partly
attributed to safe haven flows that spilled out of Treasuries
and currency markets, some traders said, but whether such flows
would be sustained to push up bullion prices was questionable.
"The situation in Europe isn't likely to improve much, and
may need additional stimulus measures, which we don't expect to
see any time soon," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui
Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Gold bugs have pinned their hopes on further monetary easing
by central banks to keep lending costs low, which would raise
the inflation outlook and so benefit gold.
Nervous investors piled into U.S. Treasuries and other
low-risk assets as Spanish and Italian government bond yields
rose to dangerously high levels, even after the European Union
offered Spain more time to cut its budget deficit and direct aid
to recapitalise distressed banks.
Latest opinion polls in Greece brought little comfort to
investors, as they showed parties for and against a bailout
neck-to-neck or very close to each another.
Spot gold lost more than 6 percent on the month to
stand nearly flat at $1,561.44 an ounce by 0319 GMT, stretching
its losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run
in late 1999 and early 2000, when it traded below $300.
U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,561.40.
The euro fell to a near two-year low against the dollar
earlier in the day, while the dollar index struck its loftiest
level since September 2010, pressuring commodities priced in the
greenback.
Investors will closely watch a string of important data,
including U.S. preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product
due later in the day, a U.S. employment report and China's
official purchasing managers index due on Friday, to assess the
state of the global economy.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes
unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some
of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching
bottom.
Precious metals prices 0319 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1561.44 -0.46 -0.03 -0.15
Spot Silver 27.84 -0.05 -0.18 0.54
Spot Platinum 1400.99 5.29 +0.38 0.57
Spot Palladium 602.20 -0.43 -0.07 -7.71
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1561.40 -2.00 -0.13 -0.34 333
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.81 -0.17 -0.62 -0.38 1612
Euro/Dollar 1.2374
Dollar/Yen 78.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)