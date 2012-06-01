SINGAPORE, June 1 Gold slipped on Friday, on
course for the second straight week of losses, as concerns about
the euro zone debt crisis continued to pressure the euro and
gold, while investors await the all-important U.S. employment
report later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce
by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the
steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market
territory.
* The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,556.50.
* The latest string of U.S. data showed a weakening job
market, slower manufacturing activity and soft economic growth,
just before the key May non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
More disappointing data could rekindle speculation on more
stimulus from the central bank.
* The head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday the global lender had not received a request for
financial support from Spain, after a media report that the IMF
was considering contingency plans for a Spanish bailout.
* Greece's pro-bailout conservatives are leading their
anti-bailout rivals ahead of an election that may decide whether
the country remains in the euro, an opinion poll showed on
Friday, confirming a trend in four other surveys released a day
earlier.
* Nervous investors chased benchmark U.S. government bond
yields to record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt
crisis spurred a global race for safe-haven assets, while
Spanish bond yields remained near their euro-ear highs.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems.
* The euro held near its lowest level against the dollar in
nearly two years on heightened worries about Spain's banking
sector.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May
0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final May
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI May
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI May
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI May
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI May
0900 EZ Unemployment April
1200 Brazil GDP yy Jan
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI May
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May
1230 U.S. Personal income/spending April
1258 U.S. Final Markit manufacturing PMI May
U.S. Auto sales May
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1554.84 -7.86 -0.50 -0.57
Spot Silver 27.64 -0.12 -0.43 -0.18
Spot Platinum 1399.44 -10.31 -0.73 0.46
Spot Palladium 607.20 -1.28 -0.21 -6.94
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1556.50 -6.10 -0.39 -0.66 12
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.61 -0.15 -0.53 -1.09 1153
Euro/Dollar 1.2343
Dollar/Yen 78.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)