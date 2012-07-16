* Investors return to wait-and-see mode before Bernanke
report
* Spot gold may fall to $1,570/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, June; 1230 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 16 Gold edged lower on Monday,
tracking minor losses in the euro, while investors returned to a
wait-and-see mode ahead of a key presentation by the U.S.
central bank chief later in the week as bullion remains
sensitive to monetary policy changes.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will present his
semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and
Wednesday, from which investors will seek clues on the Fed's
attitude towards another round of quantitative easing.
Gold has been eyeing the Fed's stance on monetary stimulus
this year, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to strain the
market liquidity, depress the euro, and drive investors to seek
safety in the dollar and Treasury bills which have outstripped
bullion as the top choices of safe-haven flow.
"Any sign of an inclination towards quantitative easing
would encourage gold, though we think the chances of the QE3 in
July are very small but the Fed may launch it in the next couple
of months, " said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
After hitting a two-year high against a basket of currencies
last week, the dollar might come under some pressure this week,
which would help underpin the sentiment in gold, Chen said.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,587.19 an
ounce by 0325 GMT, after rallying 1 percent on Friday.
U.S. gold futures contract for August lost 0.3
percent to $1,587.10.
Technical analysis, however, suggested spot gold could
retrace to $1,570 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in U.S. gold futures and options by nearly 20 percent in the
week to July 10, wiping out gains from the previous week.
In Europe, solid domestic demand helped the Italian Treasury
sell 5.25 billion euros in bonds on Friday with lower yields
than a month ago, but a rise in 10-year yields highlighted
concerns that the country may still fall victim to the euro zone
debt crisis.
Precious metals prices 0325 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1587.19 -2.84 -0.18 1.50
Spot Silver 27.30 0.00 +0.00 -1.41
Spot Platinum 1428.50 6.45 +0.45 2.55
Spot Palladium 580.50 1.70 +0.29 -11.03
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1587.10 -4.90 -0.31 1.30 6440
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.27 -0.10 -0.36 -2.31 1236
Euro/Dollar 1.2242
Dollar/Yen 79.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)