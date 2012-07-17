SINGAPORE, July 17 Gold edged up on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony which is expected to provide clues on whether the central bank will launch more monetary stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,591.65 an ounce by 0034 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was little changed at $1,591.50.

* All eyes are on Bernanke's testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday, against a background of lacklustre growth at home and a festering debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly preoccupying U.S. policymakers.

* U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the country was mired in recession, adding to evidence that the economy is slowing.

* The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its forecast for global economic growth and warned that the outlook could dim further if policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough force and speed to quell their region's debt crisis.

* U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to match historic lows on Monday after a surprise drop in retail sales provided the latest evidence of a slowing economy, bolstering bets of new stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.

MARKET NEWS

* The decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses.

* The dollar index was little changed on Tuesday, after weakening for two straight sessions.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jul 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Jun 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Jun 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Jun 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Jun 1300 Canada BoC rate decision 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jun 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jul 1400 U.S. Fed's Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1591.65 1.86 +0.12 1.78 Spot Silver 27.38 0.09 +0.33 -1.12 Spot Platinum 1418.00 5.95 +0.42 1.79 Spot Palladium 576.03 2.80 +0.49 -11.72 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1591.50 -0.10 -0.01 1.58 1271 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.34 0.02 +0.07 -2.06 258 Euro/Dollar 1.2279 Dollar/Yen 78.85 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)