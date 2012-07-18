* Gold languishes as Fed gives no clear hint of stimulus
* Euro eases, adding some pressure to bullion price
* Bernanke set to speak again at 1400 GMT
(Updates throughout, previous SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 18 Gold prices edged lower on
Monday after the Federal Reserve disappointed markets by failing
to unveil concrete plans for more economic stimulus plans the
previous day, but losses were limited ahead of further U.S. data
later in the session.
Prices had risen towards $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday on
anticipation Fed chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at another
round of gold-friendly quantitative easing to boost growth after
a spate of disappointing economic data.
His failure to do so in remarks before the Senate Banking
Committee led many to cash in gains. However, a rebound in stock
markets after some better than expected earnings reports helped
the metal recover.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,579.25 an ounce
at 0930 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $11.00 an ounce at $1,578.50.
In the absence of physical demand, gold has reacted mainly
to moves in the dollar and talk of more QE, which would weaken
the dollar and maintain pressure on long-term interest rates,
keeping the opportunity cost of holding gold at rock bottom.
"We are likely to remain range-bound for the time being,"
BNP Paribas analyst Anne-Laure Tremblay said. "The next
potential important data, pending no development in the euro
zone, are the non farm payrolls at the start of August.
"We expect Mr. Bernanke to announce QE3 at the Jackson Hole
speech on 31 August," she added.
The euro was a touch lower against the dollar but pared
losses as investors focused on Bernanke's gloomy assessment of
the U.S. economy, which left the door open for more monetary
easing and dampened demand for the greenback.
Hints fresh easing could be on the cards have sparked a
number of gold rallies this year, but it has remained rangebound
between $1,540-1,640 for the last six weeks, awaiting direction.
"No doubt, the gold bulls will seize on the fact that
further stimulus is not off the table, but it is not going to
happen for a while, if it ever does, and as such the upside for
gold remains limited to my mind. We are still in the same
ranges," Marex Spectron said in a note.
"I see no reason for the time being for that to change. The
market remains thin, with low volumes and no real interest."
BERNANKE RETURNS
Bernanke will return to centre stage at 1400 GMT to testify
before the Financial Services Committee, but is unlikely to add
substantially to Tuesday's remarks, analysts said. U.S. housing
starts data is due at 1230 GMT, and the Fed will later release
its Beige Book of current economic conditions.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.7
percent at $27.12 an ounce, tracking losses in gold. Silver has
underperformed gold this year, easing just over 2 percent
against gold's 1 percent gain.
The metal has suffered from a dearth of investment demand
this year after a number of severe corrections in 2011, soft
industrial offtake and record-high mine supply.
Mexican miner Fresnillo, the world's largest
primary silver producer, said silver output was on track to meet
its 2012 targets despite a drop in quarterly production, helped
by the ramping up of production at its new Saucito mine.
Spot platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,407.75 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.2 percent at
$578.25 an ounce.
The metals have also underperformed gold this year, with
palladium falling nearly 12 percent since December, as demand
from the automotive sector, the main consumer of platinum and
palladium, remains weak.
Even the threat of supply disruptions in major producer
South Africa, where miners have struggled against labour unrest,
rising costs and sluggish prices, has not galvanised the market.
"Costs have continued to increase in 2012," RBS said in a
note on Wednesday. "For the year in full, our price forecasts
suggest the South African 4E basket will average (around) 10,100
rand an ounce." That basket includes platinum, palladium,
rhodium and gold.
"We reiterate our view that this situation is not
sustainable and note that this is the main driver of our bullish
outlook for the platinum price," it said. "We forecast a
fourth-quarter average of $1,650 an ounce, compared to current
levels around $1,420 an ounce."
(Editing by James Jukwey)