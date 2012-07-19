SINGAPORE, July 19 Gold traded little changed on
Thursday, after two sessions of losses as U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints on further stimulus and
worries about the euro zone persisted.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,573.04 an ounce
by 0038 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August deliver
inched up 0.1 percent to $1,573.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in his second-day
testimony to the Congress, again did not hint at new stimulus
measures despite recent signs of tepid job market and a
slow-down in economic growth.
* But groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its
fastest pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an
economy that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.
* Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited in a
media report reignited worries about the euro zone, just as
German lawmakers gather to vote on Berlin's contribution to a
euro zone aid package for Spain's ailing banks.
* German government bond yields fell to six-week lows on
Wednesday and a sale of two-year German bonds attracted a
negative yield for the first time ever as concerns about the
euro zone fuelled flows into safe haven assets.
* India's gold imports fell by more than a half in the June
quarter and could slide by a third in the next three months as
prices inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty
encourage traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed.
* China has proposed to expand trading of precious metals to
its vast interbank market from designated exchanges, in a bid to
boost liquidity and help Beijing gain better pricing power amid
growing appetite for commodities such as gold, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
* The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained
under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1573.04 0.75 +0.05 0.59
Spot Silver 27.16 0.02 +0.07 -1.91
Spot Platinum 1401.25 1.05 +0.07 0.59
Spot Palladium 572.18 1.10 +0.19 -12.31
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1573.00 2.20 +0.14 0.40 2224
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.13 0.04 +0.13 -2.81 213
Euro/Dollar 1.2282
Dollar/Yen 78.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)