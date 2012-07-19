SINGAPORE, July 19 Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after two sessions of losses as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints on further stimulus and worries about the euro zone persisted.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,573.04 an ounce by 0038 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August deliver inched up 0.1 percent to $1,573.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in his second-day testimony to the Congress, again did not hint at new stimulus measures despite recent signs of tepid job market and a slow-down in economic growth.

* But groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an economy that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.

* Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited in a media report reignited worries about the euro zone, just as German lawmakers gather to vote on Berlin's contribution to a euro zone aid package for Spain's ailing banks.

* German government bond yields fell to six-week lows on Wednesday and a sale of two-year German bonds attracted a negative yield for the first time ever as concerns about the euro zone fuelled flows into safe haven assets.

* India's gold imports fell by more than a half in the June quarter and could slide by a third in the next three months as prices inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty encourage traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed.

* China has proposed to expand trading of precious metals to its vast interbank market from designated exchanges, in a bid to boost liquidity and help Beijing gain better pricing power amid growing appetite for commodities such as gold, the Wall Street Journal reported.

MARKET NEWS

* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.

* The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

