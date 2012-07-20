SINGAPORE, July 20 Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday, retaining gains from the previous session as weak U.S. economic data improved the outlook for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve which would drive investors to bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,582.19 an ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The price gained half a percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery inched up 0.1 percent to $1,582.

* The slowdown in the U.S. economy persisted early in the third quarter as factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted in July for a third straight month and new claims for jobless aid surged last week.

* The global economy will labour against a dismal tide from recession-hit Europe for the rest of this year, but 2013 should bring better growth, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel easily won a parliamentary vote on a euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks on Thursday despite growing unease in her centre-right coalition about the rising cost of Europe's debt crisis for German taxpayers.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.72 percent to 1,257.054 tonnes, the lowest level in nearly six months.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.

* The dollar index rebounded on Friday, and the euro extended losses into a third consecutive session as the bloc's debt crisis remained a concern.

DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Producer prices June 1000 EZ Financial ministers conference call on Spain 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1582.19 0.90 +0.06 1.18 Spot Silver 27.26 0.09 +0.33 -1.55 Spot Platinum 1411.25 -1.05 -0.07 1.31 Spot Palladium 580.75 1.25 +0.22 -11.00 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1582.00 1.60 +0.10 0.97 1902 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.22 0.00 +0.01 -2.49 533 Euro/Dollar 1.2257 Dollar/Yen 78.78 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)