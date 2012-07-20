* Softening expectations for U.S. stimulus hurts stocks

* Gold heads for first weekly gain in four but holds in range

* Anglo American reports flat performance from platinum unit (Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, July 20 Gold eased on Friday as a softer tone to the euro and stock markets indicated caution among investors, but remained set for its first weekly gain in four as they weighed up the likelihood of fresh measures to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The gold market has become dominated by short-term investors who buy and sell on relatively small price moves, analysts said, keeping the metal within a $32 range this week, its narrowest weekly spread in more than three months.

With physical demand from major consumer India and interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds soft, the precious metal is struggling to build on gains, analysts said.

"Given the collapse of the rupee, gold prices in India are still close to record highs, which is killing the jewellery market at the moment," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.

"Physical investor demand, when you look at ETFs, is not positive, so you would need speculative demand to be making up the difference, and it's not. That's related to the issue of growing scepticism over whether there will be U.S. QE."

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,579.70 an ounce at 1008 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 80 cents an ounce at $1,579.60.

Gold quickly retreated from the week's highs after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke gave no hint of further quantitative easing to boost growth in a speech to Congress on Tuesday.

Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues on whether the Fed was moving closer to a new round of monetary stimulus.

Such a move would have been gold-friendly, keeping interest rates and hence the opportunity cost of holding bullion at rock bottom, while pressuring the dollar. Speculation an announcement on QE may arrive later this year is still underpinning gold.

The wider markets offered little support to the metal, with stock markets falling and the euro easing against the U.S. dollar as investors fretted about Spain's fiscal woes and favoured higher yielding currencies.

ETF HOLDINGS DROP

The world's largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust reported a nine-tonne drop in its holdings on Thursday, its biggest one-day outflow since May 22. The decline brings its total gold holdings to a six-month low.

Gold demand in major consumer India remained weak, meanwhile, as the rupee ceded more ground to the dollar, boosting local gold prices. Gold imports into India have already witnessed a more than 50 percent drop this year, and are likely to continue to fall in coming quarters.

"The monsoon, which typically starts in the southern tip of India has been slow to move northwards, raising concerns of inadequate rainfall for farmers," HSBC said in a note.

"Rural India accounts for close to two-thirds of gold (jewellery) purchases and a good harvest for farmers typically leads to higher amounts of gold jewellery bought," it added.

"As the pace of the monsoon has been relatively slow, Indian merchants have expressed concerns of a potential drought in India, which may lead to a decline in gold (jewellery) demand."

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6 percent at $27.05 an ounce, while spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,407.99 an ounce and spot palladium was down 0.7 percent at $575.25 an ounce.

Miner Anglo American, the parent company of number one platinum miner Anglo American Platinum, said its platinum operations saw virtually flat production compared with the previous year, due to improved productivity and safety performance at its core Rustenburg mines.

The result came a day after a major reshuffle at its South African units that included a new boss for its platinum unit after the departure of chief executive Neville Nicolau. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)