By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 23 Gold edged lower on Monday
under the pressure of a stronger dollar, as worries about the
euro zone debt crisis deepened after Spain stoked fears that it
might need a sovereign bailout.
Spain's woes, highlighted by two indebted regions seeking
financial aid from the central government, drove the euro to a
two-year trough against the dollar, which strengthened the
greenback and made gold and other commodities priced in the U.S.
currency less attractive.
Spain is the euro zone's fourth largest economy and
investors are worried it may be forced to follow Greece,
Portugal and Ireland, which were thrown lifelines by
international lenders after their borrowing costs shot above
sustainable levels.
"The euro zone's problems will resurface and keep the euro
weak, and the dollar on the strong side," said Dominic Schnider,
an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
The dollar has climbed more than 4 percent against a basket
of currencies so far this year, weighing on gold that rose just
about 1 percent during the same period.
The lack of commitment to further monetary stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve has left gold trapped in an increasingly
narrow range, as investors await clarification from the next Fed
policy meeting at the end of the month.
"There is definitely scope for a big directional move. Since
we don't expect QE (quantitative easing) to materialise, there
is the risk that prices should go south."
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,579.29 an
ounce by 0346 GMT, after posting a 0.3-percent loss last week.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.2 percent to $1,579.10.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold would be neutral
in the range of $1,567.34 and $1,597 an ounce, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the second straight
session to a six-month low of 1,254.64 tonnes by July 20.
Speculators raised net long positions in U.S. gold futures
and options to 92,964 contracts in the week ended July 17, but
the net length was still near a 3.5-year low of 77,325 contracts
hit in early June.
"A lot of fund managers are just content sitting on cash
without loading up on anything at all. They are happy to be in
as stable a portfolio as possible," said a Singapore-based
trader.
In recent months, safe haven assets such as the dollar, yen
and U.S. Treasuries have attracted an increasing flow of
investment, as market participants worry about a grimmer global
economic outlook.
Treasury bills have attracted a lot of save haven flow,
sending U.S. benchmark 10-year yields to a record low.
Spot platinum fell to a three-week low of $1,394.5,
as the grim economic outlook weighs. Its discount to gold stood
at just above $180 an ounce, its deepest since early June.
Precious metals prices 0346 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1579.29 -4.85 -0.31 0.99
Spot Silver 27.12 -0.17 -0.62 -2.06
Spot Platinum 1398.27 -12.18 -0.86 0.38
Spot Palladium 572.13 1.10 +0.19 -12.32
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1579.10 -3.70 -0.23 0.79 8041
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.10 -0.21 -0.76 -2.94 1978
Euro/Dollar 1.2114
Dollar/Yen 78.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
