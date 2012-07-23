* Euro, stocks slide as concerns over Spain intensify
* Spanish borrowing costs rise to euro-era peak
* Biggest gold ETF sees biggest weekly ouflow since Dec
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 23 Gold prices fell more than 1
percent in Europe on Monday as concerns over Spain's financial
health pushed the euro to two-year lows against the dollar,
pressured stock markets and drove Spanish borrowing costs to
euro-era highs.
Investors grew more concerned on Monday that Spain may need
a full bailout after a second region, Murcia, indicated it would
need government help, likely following Valencia in tapping a
government programme to shore up its finances.
Pressure on the euro and the wider markets helped push spot
gold prices down 0.8 percent to $1,572.10 an ounce at
0905 GMT. Earlier they touched a low of $1,568.04.
"The great danger for the gold price is the stronger dollar,
because of its long-term negative correlation to gold. That's
definitely still dampening the interest of investors from the
United States," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
"But in euro terms, gold is trading near six-month highs, so
it's not as bad as it first looks. It's more about dollar
strength than gold weakness," he said. "It's difficult to see
the pressure coming off (the euro). But as long as prices stay
above $1,530, they are still in a stabilisation phase."
European shares were down 1.4 percent, led by euro zone
banking stocks, after Spain's financial outlook took a turn for
the worse over the weekend. Spanish 10-year government bond
yields hit their highest since the euro was launched.
"The fear now is that Valencia's aid request is more than
likely to open the floodgates for similar requests from the
other 17 heavily indebted Spanish regions," CMC Markets said in
a note.
"Already speculation is increasing that Catalonia, or any
one of a number of regions will be next. When that happens it
will be pretty much nailed on that the Spanish government will
then eventually need a bailout itself, stretching the funds of
the EFSF to its limits."
Expectations for more euro weakness, and consequent dollar
strength, later this year will likely keep gold under pressure.
MAJOR ETF SEES OUTFLOWS
From a technical perspective, gold is set to find support
around $1,559/1,560, according to analysts who study past price
patterns to determine the future direction of trade. Prices have
held within a $1,525-1,675 range for more than three months.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, the SPDR Gold Trust dropped for a fourth consecutive
week after a 2.4 tonne outflow on Friday, down 15 tonnes, their
biggest weekly decline since late December.
Gold demand from major consumers India and China also
remained weak, analysts said.
"Our sales to India do not indicate any improvement as yet
and neither does combined gold volumes on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange, which have been 30 percent below average this month,"
UBS said in a note.
"Evidence of a significant response from physical buyers is
needed first, before the investment community can be expected to
follow suit."
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down
$10.40 an ounce at $1,572.40. Among other precious metals,
silver was down 1.4 percent at $26.94 an ounce, while
platinum was down 1.5 percent at $1,388.99 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.6 percent at $567.75 an ounce.
Trade data from China, a major market for the industrial
precious metals, showed a 23.6 percent drop in silver imports in
June, a 29.6 fall in palladium imports, and a 31.8 percent rise
in platinum inflows. In the year to day, imports of all three
metals are down.
The gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of
platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose to 1.13 on
Monday as the industrial metal underperformed.
Concerns over supply did little to support prices. The
world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum
, said on Monday it is cutting its 2012 refined
production target to 2.4-2.5 million ounces.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)