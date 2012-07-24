SINGAPORE, July 24 Gold on Tuesday held steady
above a 1-1/2 week low near $1,560 hit in the previous session,
although prices remained under pressure from rekindled worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce
at 0043 GMT.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
was also barely changed at $1,576.10.
* Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for Germany,
the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as
fallout from Europe's financial crisis cast a shadow over the
euro zone's top-rated countries.
* Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on Monday on
fears the government might lose access to markets and need a
full bailout, which would dry up the euro zone's resources to
fight the debt crisis.
* Spain's economy sank deeper into recession in the second
quarter, its central bank said on Monday.
* The HSBC China July flash purchasing managers index, due
at 0230 GMT, will be a key influence on risk appetite. Euro zone
PMI data is due later in the day.
* Greece is scheduled to meet its international lenders
starting Tuesday to renegotiate rescue payments which are
crucial to keeping indebted Athens afloat and within the euro
zone.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday
on worries over Europe.
* The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus
the yen and greenback on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI Jul
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Weekly
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Weekly
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Weekly
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1258 U.S. Flash Markit manufacturing PMI July
2350 Japan Exports yy Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1576.60 -0.19 -0.01 0.82
Spot Silver 27.04 0.04 +0.15 -2.35
Spot Platinum 1394.50 1.90 +0.14 0.11
Spot Palladium 568.38 1.98 +0.35 -12.89
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1576.10 -1.30 -0.08 0.59 2759
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.02 -0.02 -0.08 -3.21 251
Euro/Dollar 1.2130
Dollar/Yen 78.30
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)