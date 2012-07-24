* Gold retreats but remains supported near $1,575/oz
* Little impetus felt from the physical markets
* Platinum underperforms on European demand worries
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 24 Gold prices retreated in Europe
on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected German economic data put
fresh pressure on the euro, a day after Moody's changed its
outlook for Europe's biggest economy to negative.
The precious metal remained firmly underpinned near $1,575
an ounce, however, with confidence in the metal's resilience at
current levels growing after it held its ground during the
previous day's market sell-off.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,574.40 an ounce
at 0947 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $3.80 an ounce at $1,573.60.
The metal hit a ten-day low on Monday but stayed within the
$75 range in which it has traded this month, holding up better
than some other commodities like copper and crude oil, as chart
support arrested its decline above $1,560 an ounce.
"Markets sold off really heavily yesterday, and gold held up
pretty well against that. It is maybe the one thing that has
really stayed solid against some pretty solid headwinds
elsewhere," Macquarie analyst Hayden Atkins said.
"People are just keeping the bid where it is, still waiting
on things like quantitative easing." Talk of more QE in the
United States, which would undermine the dollar and keep
interest rates at rock bottom, lifted gold earlier this year.
The euro fell 0.5 percent against the dollar on
Tuesday as traders digested Moody's view on
Germany.[ID:nL2E8INIPI
While gold tended to react positively to bad news from the
euro zone last year, that trend reversed this year as the
dollar, U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds took over as investors'
haven of choice.
The euro/dollar exchange rate has instead taken the lead
role in dictating day-to-day moves in gold, as impetus from
monetary policy announcements and the physical markets petered
out. A weaker dollar benefits assets priced in the U.S. unit.
On the wider markets, European shares also eased as Spain's
high borrowing costs and Moody's move to cut Germany's rating
outlook offset positive Chinese manufacturing numbers.
Gold priced in euros held steady as the single
currency retreated, having outperformed this month. It is
currently up 3 percent in July so far, against a 1.5 percent
drop in spot prices.
"Thanks to the euro's depreciation vis-a-vis the U.S.
dollar, gold in euro terms has been making gains for some time
now," Commerzbank said in a note. "Since mid-May an upswing has
become evident which in the current market environment should
take the yellow metal on a further upward trajectory."
TECHNICAL BREAKOUT
Analysts who study past price patterns to determine the
future direction of trade said gold's consolidation is showing
signs of ending in correction. Commerzbank said in a note that
it expects the major $1,532/1,522 support area, which held in
September and December, to give way over the summer.
"The metal continues to move deeper and deeper into a
consolidation triangle," ScotiaMocatta said in a note,
meanwhile. "Current parameters currently lie at $1,560 and
$1,611."
"We would expect fresh selling now below $1,548 and fresh
buying above $1,623 as the market tries to play the breakout, it
added. "Big picture, triangles tend to be continuation
formations, so bias would be a break lower from the $1,790 to
$1,528 March-May drop."
Little support came from the physical market, with offtake
still soft in number one gold consumer India, where demand has
been hurt by high prices this year. Volumes remained low on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3
percent at $26.93 an ounce, while spot platinum was down
0.2 percent at $1,389.49 an ounce and spot palladium was
down 0.6 percent at $563.18 an ounce.
The gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose back to seven-month
highs on Tuesday as the yellow metal outperformed.
Platinum, demand for which is heavily reliant on the
European car market, has suffered from concerns that a growing
market surplus would hurt prices this year.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)